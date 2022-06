We try to get our kids outside as much as possible, especially since my rambunctious son, Noah, started skipping naps and I need him to expend his 2-year-old energy (7 p.m. bedtimes are my jam). One of the playgrounds we’ve discovered this year is Nu‘uanu Valley Park, a lovely green oasis across from Daijingu Temple of Hawaiʻi and near the Queen Emma Summer Palace. Maybe it’s the location and proximity towards these historic buildings, but the park is calm and very zen. As one of my mom friends says, “This place is healing.”

