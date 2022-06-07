Boston 1, L.A. Angels 0

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran has been optioned to Triple-A Monday night. Jackie Bradley Jr. is back from a brief paternity leave. As a result, Duran is heading back to Triple-A Worcester. His only spot on the MLB roster will be in the event of an injury going forward.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — When the Los Angeles Angels set a new franchise record for futility, Nickelback provided the soundtrack. In a bid to break the tension of their epic losing streak Wednesday night, the Halos sent all nine batters up to the plate to songs by the much-maligned Canadian rock band.
The Red Sox are placing centerfielder Enrique Hernandez on the 10-day injured list because of a right hip flexor strain, Alex Cora announced before Wednesday’s game against the Angels. In Hernandez’s place, infielder Jonathan Arauz will be recalled from Triple-A Worcester. The hope is that Arauz, who was with...
LINE: Red Sox -158, Angels +137; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels look to break their 13-game skid when they play the Boston Red Sox. Los Angeles has a 15-15 record at home and a 27-30 record overall. The Angels are 17-10 in games when they did not give up a home run.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Swapping out their manager didn’t change the Los Angeles Angels’ fortunes Tuesday night. The Halos matched a franchise record with their 13th straight defeat hours after firing manager Joe Maddon, falling 6-5 to the streaking Boston Red Sox on Christian Vázquez’s go-ahead single in the 10th inning.
