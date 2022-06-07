ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

Wood Magistrate

Parkersburg News & Sentinel
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court on June 2:. * Melvin Stubbs, 45, Parkersburg, was arraigned on charges of burglary and strangulation and released on $30,000 bond. * Steven Edward Parsons, 42, Parkersburg, was arraigned on a charge of second-offense driving while...

www.newsandsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Two arrested in drug investigation in Athens

ATHENS, Ohio — Two people were arrested Monday as part of a drug trafficking investigation by the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force and deputies with the Athens County Sheriff, the task force said. Agents conducted a knock-and-talk operation at the Days Inn in Athens as part of the investigation...
ATHENS, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg Police

PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg Police Department released the following reports June 7:. * On June 6, officers of the Parkersburg Police Department responded to 114 calls for service. * Jody Bartram, 41, of Parkersburg, was arrested June 6 for first-offense driving suspended for DUI. * Billy Ray Murray Jr.,...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Belpre Police

BELPRE — The Belpre Police Department released the following reports June 3:. * Taylor A. McFann, 30, of Coolville, was cited for no motorcycle endorsement. * Anna R. Corbett, 64, of Coolville, was arrested on the charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and or drugs and was also arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail on the charge of assault on police officers.
BELPRE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Kimberly Anne Albrecht

Kimberly Anne Albrecht, 42, of Marietta, Ohio, died unexpectedly at her home on Friday. Abiding with her wishes, she will be cremated and her family will have a celebration of her life, along with her brother Jason’s, in Canaan Valley in July. The Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Kim’s family.
MARIETTA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Parkersburg, WV
City
Charleston, WV
City
Belleville, WV
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
City
Greenwood, WV
Parkersburg, WV
Government
County
Wood County, WV
Wood County, WV
Government
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Williamstown approves new officer, promotes three

WILLIAMSTOWN — Williamstown City Council was met by Police Chief Shawn Graham who introduced a new officer and promoted three other officers on Tuesday. Mayor Paul Jordan made a motion to accept Graham’s recommendation for Tom Murphy, as a new officer. Council approved the motion. “I’m very pleased...
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Warden takes oath to serve as Marietta police chief

MARIETTA — The city of Marietta swore in a new police chief on Monday afternoon. Marietta Police Sgt. Katie Warden is the 12th and first female police chief in the city’s history. Warden also said she’s the third female to be hired and the first female sergeant on the police force.
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County real estate transfers

PARKERSBURG — The following Wood County properties were transferred between May 1-20 * James J. Cirigliano III & Jane E. Cirigliano to Braden M Johnson & Katelyn M Bond, Lot 78 North Hills Estates, North Hills district, $278,500. * Ryan S Stanley to Amber L. Cool, Lot 207 Brierwood,...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Charles Tristen James McKee-Spradlin

Charles Tristen James McKee-Spradlin, 24, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022. Funeral, 5:30 p.m. Friday, Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg. Visitation, 3 p.m. until the time of service Friday, at the funeral home.
PARKERSBURG, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeffrey Lynn
Person
David Wayne
Person
James Brown
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Waverly man shot, injured in standoff with police

WAVERLY — A Waverly man was shot and injured by authorities Tuesday afternoon after barricading himself inside a Waverly residence for several hours. At approximately 10:47 a.m. Tuesday, Wood County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a domestic problem in progress at 115 Waverly St. in Waverly between a father and son, according to a press release from Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard.
WAVERLY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Thomas Eric Counts

Thomas Eric Counts, 66, of Belpre, passed away June 6, 2022 at Select Specialty Hospital in Newark, Ohio. Funeral services, 3 p.m. Friday, Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre. Visitation, 1 – 3 p.m. Friday.
BELPRE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Pump house explosion ripples at North Hills Pool

NORTH HILLS — An explosion at the pump house of the North Hills Pool on Wednesday drew first responders and injured one person. Vienna Fire Chief Steve Scholl said Waverly Volunteer Fire Company, Vienna Volunteer Fire Department and St. Joseph’s Ambulance Services responded to the incident, which was called in at 12:29 p.m. Wednesday, with Waverly arriving on scene first at 12:43 p.m.
NORTH HILLS, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County 911 Center contract goes to Marietta construction firm

PARKERSBURG — A construction company in Marietta was awarded Monday a contract for the renovations to the former Suddenlink Building to make it the new Wood County 911 Center by the Wood County Commission. Commissioners unanimously awarded the contract to Grae-Con Construction which bid $3.189 million for the project.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruelty To Animals#Shoplifting#Politics Courts#Politics State#Dui
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Special opening set for John Knouse Trail

ATHENS, Ohio — The Athens Conservancy will hold a celebration for the grand opening of the John Knouse Trail near Athens at 1 p.m. Saturday. The new trail was built in honor of John Knouse, the founder of the Athens Conservancy. Hosted by the Conservancy and Friends of Strouds...
ATHENS, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Pat Henrie

Pat Henrie, 85, of Williamstown, WV, passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born on Oct. 5, 1936, in St. George, WV, daughter of the late Forest and Lora Wolfe. Pat graduated from Camden Clark School of Nursing in 1957 and retired from...
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg Post 15 two-hits Buckhannon in lopsided home victory

PARKERSBURG — Bentley Kinzer knocked in three runs and Brett Haskins, who went 3 for 3, was the last of seven pitchers host Parkersburg Post 15 used here Wednesday evening at City Park during an 11-2 triumph versus Buckhannon Post 21. Drew Woofter worked the opening two frames with...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Roger B. Ramey

Roger B. Ramey, 45, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, passed away after a sudden illness Saturday, June 4, 2022, at WVU Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg. He was born July 18, 1976, to Carole Kay Smith Ramey in Parkersburg. Roger enjoyed boating, jet skiing and gardening. Those left behind to cherish...
PARKERSBURG, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Claudia E. Casto

Claudia E. Casto, 66, of Parkersburg, passed away June 7, 2022, at the Eagle Pointe Care Facility. Memorial visitation, 3-5 p.m. Saturday at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Sandra Lynn Gault

Sandra Lynn Gault, 75, of Vienna, WV, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 5, 2022. Sandy was born on Dec. 18, 1946, in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late Glen and Beulah Geraldine (Parrish) Harris. Sandy was a 1964 graduate of Parkersburg High School. On...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Hess’ U.S. Open bid derailed

PARKERSBURG — A few hiccups and a wayward driver were the main culprits during a long Tuesday for former Parkersburg South golfer Kenny Hess as his bid to reach the 122nd United States Open Championships came to a close following sectional qualifying at Woodmont Country Club in Rockville, Maryland.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Michael Alan Hubbard

Michael Alan Hubbard, 74, passed away at his home in Coolville, Ohio, on June 1 after a long fight with pancreatic cancer. A son of the late Martha and Russell Hubbard, he was born in Wheeling, WV, on August 28, 1947. He retired from the Bureau of Public Debt after more than 39 years but continued to work in the flower garden on his farm in Coolville. He loved to travel and spent nearly a year of his life in Europe, most importantly in England. He enjoyed a wide circle of friends, maintaining relationships religiously throughout his life. Even late in life, he retained contact with friends from his childhood. He never forgot a birthday or an anniversary, marking each with a card or gift or party. He loved to cook and was famous for his elaborate desserts and hors d’oeuvres.
COOLVILLE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy