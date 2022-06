The Colorado Avalanche are not the only local team vying for a shot at a title right now.What to know: The Colorado Mammoth are playing the Buffalo Bandits in the National Lacrosse League's finals.The Mammoth lost on a last-minute goal Saturday in the first game in the best-of-three series. The team returns to Denver for Game 2 on Saturday at Ball Arena. (Tickets are still available.)Of note: The Bandits are the No. 1 seed in the East conference while the Mammoth are the West's third seed. Colorado defeated defending champion Calgary in the quarterfinals last month.Colorado is looking for its first NLL Cup since 2006 when the team beat the Bandits. (The league didn't hold a finals playoff the last two years.)

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO