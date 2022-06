OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An Oak Hill woman faces charges after she injured a man’s arm and head. Oak Hill police say on June 7, 2022; they were dispatched to Woodlawn Ave for a disturbance. When they arrived, a male victim had injuries to his arm and head. The victim said his live-in girlfriend, Elissa Morton, had attacked him. Police were provided with security video footage of the incident, which showed the two in the front yard speaking to another female.

OAK HILL, WV ・ 7 HOURS AGO