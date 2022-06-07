Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-11 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Reno; Rice The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Cow Creek near Hutchinson affecting Rice and Reno Counties. For the Cow Creek...including Hutchinson...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cow Creek near Hutchinson. * WHEN...From this evening to early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 9.5 feet, Fields and cropland along the creek floods. Sections of Sallee Rd floods between 82nd Ave to 108th Ave. Also 95th Ave floods between Dean and Sallee Roads. Expect road closures. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 9.1 feet and rising. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 9.7 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 9.5 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Cow Creek Hutchinso 9.5 9.1 Thu 7 am CDT 9.7 7.5 5.1
Effective: 2022-06-09 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-09 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Decatur; Graham; Norton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Norton, southeastern Decatur and northwestern Graham Counties through 1045 AM CDT At 954 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles north of Jennings, or 13 miles southeast of Oberlin, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Clayton around 1005 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Edmond. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
