Colorado Rockies infielder Elehuris Montero is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants. Montero is riding pine after starting the first two games of the series. Charlie Blackmon is taking over at designated hitter while Connor Joe moves over to right field. Sam Hilliard is entering the lineup to play left field and hit eighth.

MLB ・ 3 HOURS AGO