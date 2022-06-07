ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The date is set: Netflix and Star Trek are done

By Tom Goodwyn
 2 days ago
(Image credit: Paramount)

Ever since the launch of its own streaming service, Paramount Plus, Paramount has slowly been reclaiming its shows and pulling them off rival streaming platforms.

One of the longest goodbyes has been to the plethora of the company's Star Trek (opens in new tab) shows and movies, which have existed on other streaming platforms for almost a decade.

Netflix has, at one time or another, had access to six Star Treks series, but Paramount has slowly drawn them back, one by one. This started all the way back at the end of 2019, with the departure of Star Trek: The Animated Series, which was followed in October 2021 by the exit of the original series, Star Trek: Enterprise, and Star Trek: Voyage. Then, in April of this year, Netflix subscribers said goodbye to Star Trek: The Next Generation (opens in new tab), and now, the last of the shows has an end date.

That one remaining show is Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, which is finally leaving Netflix on July 2, a full decade after it first appeared on the platform.

Deep Space Nine ran between 1993 and 1999 with 176 episodes across seven seasons. The show starred Avery Brooks, René Auberjonois, Terry Farrell, Cirroc Lofton, Colm Meaney, Armin Shimerman, Alexander Siddig and Nana Visitor.

It followed the adventures of the crew onboard Deep Space Nine, a spaceship stationed near an outpost right next to a stable wormhole on the far reaches of explored space.

Set in the 24th century, the crew are under the command of Captain Benjamin Sisko, who has been given a mandate to protect a planet named Bajor and the station from any unwelcome visitors. But, after they discover the wormhole (which is, naturally, a shortcut through space that leads directly to uncharted territory), Sisko and his crew have their work cut out trying to keep on top of all the hostile nasties that keep turning up.

One of the best reviewed Star Trek franchises, with 91% on Rotten Tomatoes, Deep Space Nine's departure truly is the end of an era for Netflix, which will soon find itself without Star Trek for the first time in 10 years.

What about internationally?

For now, all of the shows, with the exception of Star Trek: The Animated Series, remain on Netflix internationally.

However, with the imminent launch of Paramount Plus in the UK and mainland Europe this summer, we strongly suspect that this isn't going to be the case for much longer.

That said, Paramount Plus launched in the US in March of 2021, and it has taken over 18 months for the network to slowly reclaim the rights to the various different Star Trek shows, so their departure from Netflix internationally is unlikely to be imminent.

Still, if you're a Netflix subscriber internationally and you want to work your way through the Star Trek seasons, we'd recommend getting a shift on (or waiting for Paramount Plus, of course...).

Tom Goodwyn is TechRadar's Senior Entertainment Editor. He oversees TechRadar’s coverage of the best TV shows, documentaries and movies across streaming services, theaters and beyond. Based in London, he loves nothing more than spending all day in a movie theater, well, he did before he had two children…

IN THIS ARTICLE
