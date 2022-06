Crawfordsville Electric Light & Power is proud to be one of the 72 public power utilities in Indiana and among more than 2,000 in the country. Public power utilities are publicly owned, not-for-profit electric service providers rooted in the principles of community service. For more than 130 years, CEL&P has provided reliable public power and competitive electric rates to customers, while also supporting local causes and charities. CEL&P is integral to the city of Crawfordsville, and the utility continues to improve local quality of life through excellent customer service and compassion for the community.

