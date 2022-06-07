ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Street Fighter 6: Everything we know so far about Street Fighter 6

By Franz Christian Irorita
 2 days ago
Street Fighter 6 is looking really good so far. Here is everything we know so far about Capcom’s upcoming fighting game. Street Fighter 6 was first announced in February 2023 with a very short teaser trailer showing Ryu’s scruffy new look. More details about the game came out during the June...

