Montgomery County, IN

Locals named to Wabash Dean’s List

Journal Review
 2 days ago

Wabash College has announced that nine Montgomery County area students are on the Dean’s List for the spring 2022...

Journal Review

Thomas J. Sheets

Thomas J. Sheets of Crawfordsville passed away Tuesday afternoon, June 7, 2022, at the St. Vincent Heart Hospital in Carmel. He was 79. Tom graduated from Indiana Barber School and for 52 years he and Denny Moore owned and operated Englewood Barber Shop on the east end of Crawfordsville. He was on the board for CEL&P for 32 years. In his younger days, he liked to hunt and fish. During retirement, he had a workshop where he did woodworking and made things to give away. He was a long-time member of St. John’s Episcopal Church.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Locals earn Wabash College degrees

Ten Montgomery County students received a bachelor of arts degree from Wabash College on May 14 during the 184th commencement exercise. • Dakota Jackson Baker, an English and philosophy double major, Crawfordsville. He graduated Cum Laude. • Camden Ryan Chadd, a history major, Crawfordsville. • Andrew Link Gonczarow, an economics...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN
Journal Review

Lyon makes Bradley University Dean’s List

PEORIA, Illinois — Ethan Lyon of Crawfordsvlle is one of 1700 students who was named to Bradley’s Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester. Lyon is majoring in Management Information Systems Business Analytics. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a minimum 3.5...
BRADLEY, IL
Journal Review

McGrady named to Dean’s List at Butler

INDIANAPOLIS — Cami McGrady of Hillsboro is one of the 781 students placed on the Dean’s List at Butler University for the spring semester. Any degree-seeking undergraduate student earning at least 12 academic hours of grade credit in a given semester may be placed on the Dean’s List of the college of enrollment at the start of the term if the semester grade point average is in the top 20% of all eligible students in that college.
HILLSBORO, IN
Journal Review

Carnegie exhibit celebrates county history

The Carnegie Museum of Montgomery County has opened its current display “Celebrating Montgomery County,” which can be seen now through the end of the year. In recognition of Montgomery County’s bicentennial, the new exhibit features artifacts celebrating the county. Do you remember when Crawfordsville celebrated its centennial in 1965 or when RR Donnelley & Sons celebrated 125 years in 1989? See souvenirs from these events as well as items from churches, businesses and popular outdoor spots in the county that have marked important milestones.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN
Journal Review

MCHS posts essay winners

Winners of the Montgomery County Historical Society Jane Kessler Memorial 2021 Fourth Grade Essay Contest have been released. This year’s first and second place winners are: from North Montgomery — first place, Graham Swyers, for essay “Joe Allen,” Mrs. Brooks’ class; and second place, Ryanne Woody, for essay “Mary Mitchell Holloway,” Mrs. Collier’s class; from South Montgomery — first place, Marilyn Prado, for essay “Mary Holloway Wilhite,” Mrs. Bowman’s class, and second place, Oliver Pattengale, for essay on Major Ambrose Whitlock, Mrs. Mooday’s class; and from Crawfordsville — first place, Amira Rose, for essay on Henry Smith Lane, Mrs. McGaughey’s class and second place, Anniston Miles, for essay “Joseph P. Allen” Mrs. McGaughey’s class.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN
Journal Review

Shane Elmore

Shane Alexander Elmore of Indianapolis passed away suddenly on Friday, June 3, 2022, at home. He was 26. Shane liked computers and anime. He loved to ride his bicycle around Broad Ripple, where he lived. He loved animals, especially his cat North, which he was very fond of. Born Aug....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Journal Review

Haas-Reimondo

Darren and Tami Haas of Crawfordsville are excited to announce the engagement and upcoming wedding of their daughter, Tayla Alease Haas, to John Robert Reimondo, son of Rob and Nicki Reimondo of Crawfordsville. The bride-elect is a 2019 graduate of Crawfordsville High School. She will graduate from Indiana State University...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Donald Money

Donald Money, 91, of Crawfordsville passed away Monday, June 6, 2022, at his home. He was born Jan. 19, 1931, to Austin Sr. and Erma (Courtney) Money. Donald attended Crawfordsville High School and proudly served in the United States Army from 1951 to 1953 during the Korean War. He married Nancy Gilliland Newton on June 12, 1983; she survives.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Michael Alexander Howard

Michael Alexander Howard, 66, of Alamo went to be with our Heavenly Lord on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. He had been in poor health for a few years. Mike was born April 5, 1956, at Danville, Illinois, to the late Kenneth and Loretta Howard....
ALAMO, IN
Journal Review

Eutsler receives Efroymson prize, scholarship

First year Butler University student Abigail Eutsler of Linden received the Efroymson Prize for Diversity in Vocal Performance. In addition to a cash award, the prize includes a major vocal performance opportunity during the Fall semester. Eutsler intends to donate a portion of the prize money to the School of...
LINDEN, IN
Journal Review

Crain joins Henthorn, Harris & Weliever

Henthorn, Harris, & Weliever, P.C., attorneys at law, are pleased to announce the upcoming addition to their legal team, Holly Crain. Upon graduating from law school, the Fountain County native moved back to Covington, where she began her career in private practice. Primarily, she has focused on estate planning, probate, real estate, property law, adoption, guardianships, family law, divorce and custody matters, criminal defense and civil litigation. In addition, she is also a registered mediator.
COVINGTON, IN
Journal Review

Covington Middle School

Grade 6 — Piper Ferguson, Salym Flynn, Davyn Green, Logan Hauck, Kyndall Murray, Michael Norton, Haley Rottmann, Remi Strawser, Addison Wade. Grade 7 — Reagan Bealer, Audie Burchett, Naomi DeRosier, Alainee Hoaks, Allie Hunt, Claire Jacobs, Gabrielle Lewis, Connor Maertens, Dylan McLain, Emma Poll, Brooke Rottmann, Chloe Whittington.
COVINGTON, IN
Journal Review

Post 72 ready to build off historic 2021 season

A season ago Post 72 made it all the way to the final day of state tournament and was one of the two final teams standing before falling to Rockport Post 254 4-2 in the championship game. This season Post 72 hopes for even more success as they begin their...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Mr. and Mrs. Larkin

Jeff and Freida Larkin will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary with an open house 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the Eagles Lodge, 920 E. South Blvd., Crawfordsville. They are the parents of Teresa (Rob) Perry and the late Diana Larkin. They are the grandparents of Joshua (Becky) Perry and Kylie (Kevin) Nolan and the great-grandparents of Ellie, Wyatt and Jackson Perry and Karter and Kenlie Nolan.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Board gives OK for boiler, lighting projects

Two projects aimed at making improvements at Crawfordsville High School received board approval Tuesday. The board voted 4-0 to accept a bid from Quality Plumbing and Heating of Kokomo to replace the boilers that serve the academic wing and the pool at the high school. The contracted amount is $883,000. The corporation will use federal pandemic relief money from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund to support the project.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

CEL&P works for the community

Crawfordsville Electric Light & Power is proud to be one of the 72 public power utilities in Indiana and among more than 2,000 in the country. Public power utilities are publicly owned, not-for-profit electric service providers rooted in the principles of community service. For more than 130 years, CEL&P has provided reliable public power and competitive electric rates to customers, while also supporting local causes and charities. CEL&P is integral to the city of Crawfordsville, and the utility continues to improve local quality of life through excellent customer service and compassion for the community.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

James ‘Jim’ Warren Surber Sr.

James “Jim” Warren Surber Sr. of Ladoga passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at the age of 75. He was born Nov. 18, 1946, at Rushville, Indiana. He was the eighth born in their family of 10 children with four girls and six boys. Jim was known for...
RUSHVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Post 72 falls in nail-biting season opener

RBI: Post 11 (Crum 2, Ruff, Siciliano); Post 72 (Kirsch 2, Walters) Pitching: Post 11 (Isom 4.1IP 5H 5R 4ER 2BB 4K, Gleason WP 2.2IP 2H OR 1BB 1K); Post 72 (Southern 3.0IP 3H 3R 2ER 4BB 5K, Meadows 2.2IP 1H 1R 1ER 1BB 3K, Blake Hodges .1IP 2H 1R 1ER OBB OK, Underwood LP 1.OIP 2H 1R 1ER OBB 1K)
LINDEN, IN

