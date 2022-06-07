Locals named to Wabash Dean’s List

Winners of the Montgomery County Historical Society Jane Kessler Memorial 2021 Fourth Grade Essay Contest have been released. This year’s first and second place winners are: from North Montgomery — first place, Graham Swyers, for essay “Joe Allen,” Mrs. Brooks’ class; and second place, Ryanne Woody, for essay “Mary Mitchell Holloway,” Mrs. Collier’s class; from South Montgomery — first place, Marilyn Prado, for essay “Mary Holloway Wilhite,” Mrs. Bowman’s class, and second place, Oliver Pattengale, for essay on Major Ambrose Whitlock, Mrs. Mooday’s class; and from Crawfordsville — first place, Amira Rose, for essay on Henry Smith Lane, Mrs. McGaughey’s class and second place, Anniston Miles, for essay “Joseph P. Allen” Mrs. McGaughey’s class.
