UEFA

Germany vs. England time, TV channel, live stream, betting odds for UEFA Nations League match

By Dan Gibbs
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest chapter in the esteemed football rivalry between England and Germany takes place on Tuesday when the two football giants meet in the UEFA Nations League. England are looking to bounce back from their shock 1-0 defeat to Hungary on Saturday and manager Gareth Southgate will be looking for a...

FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Germany has points to prove against England

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Germany is looking for a marked improvement against England in coach Hansi Flick’s return to Munich for the Nations League encounter. England defeated Germany 2-0 almost a year ago at the European Championship in what proved to be Joachim Löw’s last game as coach. Flick took over and has restored some confidence to a Germany team that flopped at the 2018 World Cup and then at the pandemic-delayed Euro 2020 last year. But Flick’s team hasn’t looked convincing against any of the traditional heavyweights it’s played. Germany had to rely on Joshua Kimmich's equalizer to draw with Italy 1-1 in Bologna on Saturday, while it could only draw with the Netherlands in its previous game, a friendly, in March. “We have to do things better, no question, that’s why we’re here,” Flick said at the team base in Herzogenaurach on Monday. “It’s important that we take the next step.” England is also under pressure after losing in Hungary 1-0 on Saturday. Hungary will hope to build on that win when it plays Italy. Also on Tuesday, Finland hosts Montenegro, Romania visits Bosnia-Herzegovina, Turkey visits Lithuania, and Luxembourg plays in the Faeroe Islands.
BBC

Fifa World Cup 2022: Wales fans fear being priced out

Wales football fans keen to follow the team in the Fifa World Cup in Qatar in November fear they will be priced out of the tournament. The Wales football team qualified for its first World Cup in 64 years on Sunday after defeating Ukraine in their qualifying play-off final in Cardiff.
Yardbarker

Report: Manchester United Launch Bid For Darwin Nunez

Manchester United have launched a bid for Benfica star Darwin Nunez, according to a report. The club have been linked with a multitude of players since the end of last season, but the 23 year-old is one of the ones who are more heavily linked. A further progression to the...
Daily Mail

Spartak Moscow brutally troll Bayern Munich's offer for Sadio Mane that Liverpool rejected over unrealistic add-ons... as they fake a bid that includes £8.5m if the German giants win Eurovision and £13m if Manchester United lift a trophy

Spartak Moscow have mocked Bayern Munich for their 'laughable' offer for Liverpool forward Sadio Mane. The German giants are said to have offered around £30m for Mane, but with around £7m of that dependent on Champions League and Ballon d'Or success. A report in The Times claimed that...
ESPN

Ukraine bounce back from World Cup qual. heartbreak with Nations League win over Ireland

Ukraine overcame their World Cup qualification heartbreak by winning their Nations League opener with a nervy 1-0 victory vs. Ireland on Wednesday. Ukraine, beaten by Wales in the World Cup qualifying playoff final on Sunday, were the better side in Dublin and a set-piece goal from midfielder Viktor Tsygankov sealed the three points for the war-torn nation.
FOX Sports

Belgium dominates Poland in statement Nations League win

Maybe Belgian fans shouldn’t worry after all. Five days after suffering a 4-1 shellacking by the archrival Netherlands — a defeat that left many wondering if the No. 2-ranked Red Devils really have what it takes to lift the World Cup later this year — Belgium responded in convincing fashion Wednesday, with a 6-1 comeback victory over Poland in both teams’ second match of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League.
Sports
BBC

Wales Rugby League: 15 uncapped players in men's squad for France Test

Fifteen uncapped players are included in Wales' Rugby League men's squad for their first game in almost four years. Wales take on France in Albi on 19 June having not played since November 2018, when they beat Ireland to qualify for this year's postponed Rugby League World Cup in England.
The Independent

Is Wales vs Netherlands on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Nations League fixture

Wales continue their World Cup party with the Nations League Group A4 match against the Netherlands tonight. Rob Page’s side edged out Ukraine to book their place at Qatar 2022 on Sunday night, sparking wild scenes of jubilation. But now attention turns to their Nations League with Louis van Gaal’s side confident after a 4-1 win over Belgium.Defeat in their first group game to Poland means Wales need a result here, with Netherlands keen to make it six points from six available. Belgium host Poland in the other game in the group this evening.Here’s everything you need to know before...
