UK firms saw shares lift higher on Monday as European trading was boosted by the withdrawal of some Covid-19 curbs in Asia.Stocks also performed well amid cautious trading on the pound ahead of the Prime Minister’s confidence vote on Monday evening.The FTSE 100 ended the day up 75.27 points, or 1%, at 7,608.22 pointsThe pound decreased by 0.12% against the dollar to 1.254, but increased 0.02% against the euro to 1.171.Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “European markets have got off to a solid start to the week after a positive lead from Asia markets which...

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO