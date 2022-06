MURRAY – For the first time since February, Calloway County has reported more than 80 new cases of COVID-19 in a week. The county ranked 19th in the commonwealth for new cases last week with 86, according to the KY COVID-19 Weekly Report released by the Kentucky Department for Public Health Monday. Among Purchase Area counties, Calloway was second only to McCracken for cases reported.

CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO