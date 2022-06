(St. Francois County, MO) A Farmington woman, 38 year old Sarah R. Dolan, is recovering from moderate injuries after she was hurt in a traffic accident Monday afternoon at just after 1:30 in St. Francois County. Highway Patrol reports show Dolan was driving north on Highway 67, at Perrine Road, when her car ran off the right side of the road and smashed into a tree. Dolan, who was wearing a seat belt when the wreck took place, was taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington.

