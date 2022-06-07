MSNBC airs special coverage of January 6th hearing on June 9 starting at 7 p.m. ET

Click here to read the full article. Pete Williams, longtime correspondent for NBC News covering the Supreme Court and the Justice Department, plans to retire from the network in July.
NBC News President Noah Oppenheim made the announcement in a message to staffers on Thursday.
He wrote that “for generations of NBC News reporters, working alongside Pete has been a daily masterclass in journalism. But perhaps more importantly, it has been a masterclass in what it means to be a good colleague. Pete’s decency, kindness, and generosity are unmatched. For those that know Pete well, it’s his warmth, humor, wit, and compassion...
Comments / 0