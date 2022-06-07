ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Bandit

By Joanne Bauer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Bandit. Bandit is a young male Australian Cattle Dog and Blue Heeler mix. He is neutered,...

Comments / 3

WTAJ

30th annual DuBois Community Days to kick off

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The annual DuBois Community Days is set to kick off with a multitude of activities Friday and Saturday. The event takes place June 10 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and June 11 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. The fireman’s parade will take place at 5 p.m. Saturday, and […]
butlerradio.com

Many Southern Butler County Residents Lose Power

Thousands of residents in southern Butler County are dealing with a power outage. According to West Penn Power, over 11,000 customers mostly in Adams and Forward Townships as well as Mars Borough experienced power loss beginning around 3 p.m. According to a First Energy representative, the cause of the outage...
explore venango

Community Comes Together for Local Couple Killed in Motorcycle Crash

CLARION, Pa. – A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, June 12, for a Clarion couple killed in a motorcycle crash. On Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 46-year-old John Jaehn and 40-year-old Rachel Jaehn, of Clarion, passed away as a result of a motorcycle accident. John and Rachel...
WTAJ

Over $2,000 worth of items stolen from Elk County property

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are investigating after more than $2,000 worth of items were stolen from a property in Elk County during the month of May. State police arrived to a property off of Hayes Road in Fox Township and learned that sometime between May 7 at about 3:54 p.m. and May 12 […]
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Bacon-Wrapped Stuffed Jalapenos

These are a spicy and delicious appetizer for summer!. -Make a lengthwise cut in each jalapeno, about 1/8 in. deep; remove seeds. -Combine the sausage and cheese; stuff into jalapenos. Wrap each with a piece of bacon; secure with toothpicks. -Prepare the grill for indirect heat, using a drip pan....
WFMJ.com

Hubbard Police: 'Not everyday do we get to provide an escort for a Princess'

The Hubbard City Police Department shared a magical experience on their Facebook page. The department posted pictures and said they were able to "provided a very special little warrior with a Princess Carriage ride." Chief Robert Thompson said money was raised this fall. Several officers made a financial contribution to...
travellens.co

18 Best Things to Do in DuBois, PA

Are you looking for an adventure in the Keystone state?. Then head over to DuBois, home to some of the best entertainment options in Pennsylvania. DuBois—literally meaning "the woods"—is a small city in Pennsylvania that's close to miles of forests. These forests make it a haven for nature...
WTAJ

Man rescued from river in Johnstown, in police custody

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man was sent to the hospital Wednesday after being rescued from the Conemaugh River in Johnstown. Emergency crews were sent to the river in the Coopersdale area to help police take the man into custody, according to Johnstown Firefighters. The Johnstown Fire Department said the man jumped into the […]
WTAJ

Blair County historic stage seeks renewed life

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — After a well-known performance space that once drew in thousands of people was left to decay, the grandson of the stage’s original owner is bringing the live music space back to the area. Musselman’s Grove was at one point a staple in the Claysburg area, bringing musical acts from around […]
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Bedford (PA)

In search of the best and fun things to do in Bedford, PA?. Bedford is a city nestled in the County Seat of Bedford County of Pennsylvania in the United States, found at the foot of the Allegheny Mountains. The city had a total population of two thousand, eight hundred...
NorthcentralPA.com

Police looking for suspects linked to recent theft cases

State College, Pa. —Police said the men took a wallet from a shopping cart and then used it to make $7,000 in purchases on May 26 from a Giant Foods store in State College. Authorities said the men, who have allegedly been involved in similar thefts across the state, left in a white sedan. The men stole a person’s wallet on Dec. 13 of 2021 and used it to purchase a number of items valued at more than $2,000 from Sam’s Club, police said. According to the release, the men are suspected of committing similar crimes throughout the state. Witnesses have reported seeing them in Ferguson Township, Centre County, and Blair County in Altoona. The State College Police Department is asking anyone with information on the three men to contact Officer Nicholas Graves at 814-234-7150 or ngraves@statecollege.us.
CBS Pittsburgh

State Rep. Matt Dowling enters treatment to 'address any possible alcohol issues'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State Rep. Matt Dowling of Uniontown said he has entered treatment to "address any possible alcohol issues."In a statement released Tuesday, Dowling — who was involved in a DUI crash last weekend — said he's been dealing with the fallout from another car crash last fall. He said the injuries were "life changing.""Since that accident, I have struggled with the trauma that occurred — both physical and mental. Unfortunately, this struggle has manifested itself in disappointing behavior that I have faced in the past with respect to alcohol, and that came to a head in an auto accident on June 4, 2022."Dowling represents the 51st Legislative District, which covers parts of Fayette and Somerset counties. Pa. State Police say that charges are pending for Dowling based on the results of the investigation. 
WTAJ

11-mile detour to be placed for box culvert replacement in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A $1.2 million construction project to replace three box culverts will soon create an 11-mile detour in Somerset County. Beech Construction, Inc., of Pittsburgh will start working on the project on Monday, June 13 to replace box culverts on Lambertsville Road and Bicycle Road in Stonycreek, Lincoln and Quemahoning townships, […]
WTAJ

Gas prices force local fire companies to cut back on services

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — With the average price of gas jumping nearly 10 cents overnight in some counties across Central Pennsylvania, local fire departments are starting to feel the heat. The Pinecroft Volunteer Fire Company in Altoona is one of many first responders that is being affected by increased fuel prices. Deputy Chief Caleb […]
State College

Bellefonte’s Kepler Pool Remains Closed; Community Support Sought

While the official first day of summer is not for a couple of weeks, for most, Memorial Day marked the start of summer fun, and nothing says summer fun quite like swimming. For people in Bellefonte, though, the heat is going to be hard to beat this summer as Kepler Pool will be closed for the second consecutive season because of long-needed renovations.

Comments / 0

