Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Bandit

State College, Pa. —Police said the men took a wallet from a shopping cart and then used it to make $7,000 in purchases on May 26 from a Giant Foods store in State College. Authorities said the men, who have allegedly been involved in similar thefts across the state, left in a white sedan. The men stole a person’s wallet on Dec. 13 of 2021 and used it to purchase a number of items valued at more than $2,000 from Sam’s Club, police said. According to the release, the men are suspected of committing similar crimes throughout the state. Witnesses have reported seeing them in Ferguson Township, Centre County, and Blair County in Altoona. The State College Police Department is asking anyone with information on the three men to contact Officer Nicholas Graves at 814-234-7150 or ngraves@statecollege.us.

19 HOURS AGO