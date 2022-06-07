Madison Bumgarner Threw Another Tantrum on the Mound

John Daly has a long and sweaty history at Southern Hills, site of this year's PGA Championship. An early-morning tee time means he won't require a dozen-plus Diet Cokes today. It also means he may enjoy the view from atop the leaderboard for awhile. Daly, who won this major back in 1991, stuck an approach shot on No. 1 within five feet of the hole and kicked it in to get under par and out in front. He did this while wearing resplendent colorful pants featuring dozens of skulls. If you can't get a kick out of this, then you simply don't like sports. And people living their best lives.

GOLF ・ 21 DAYS AGO