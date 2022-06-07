Madison Bumgarner Threw Another Tantrum on the Mound
Arizona Diamondbacks v Cincinnati Reds
Arizona Diamondbacks v Cincinnati Reds
Has been , his mind is not on baseball anymore into something else you can tell by looking at him , drugs or something else
Boy do you just need to go back to the ranch and call it a career! Every fifth day it’s something with you, no sac!
What did the article say? All it showed was a picture of Bumgartner on the mound there was no story
The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.https://www.thebiglead.com/
Comments / 18