After a Quiet Monday, Tigers, Cubs, Sox & Caps All Back in Action Tonight

There’s a good chance that the Chicago Cubs’ roster could look a little different by the end of this week. With the return of three position players from the IL on the horizon, the Cubs will have a few tough decisions on their hands as far as who stays and who goes.
BOSTON -- The Angels lost 1-0 to the Red Sox on Monday night. A day later, they fired their manager.The Angels announced Tuesday afternoon, before the second of four games against the Red Sox, that manager Joe Maddon had been relieved of his duties. Third base coach Phil Nevin will take over as interim manager.The move comes amid a spiral for the Angels, who have lost 12 straight games, dating back to May 25. They've dropped to 8.5 games out of first place in the AL West and have fallen out of the wild card picture in the American League during the current skid. It's been a precipitous fall for the Angels, who were 24-13 after a win in Oakland on May 15 but have gone 3-16 since.The 68-year-old Maddon was in his third year managing the Angels, amassing a 130-148 record in that time without reaching the postseason. Previously, Maddon spent nine years managing the Rays and five years managing the Cubs, helping to end a historic World Series drought in Chicago in 2016.
Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson had made the play thousands of times before during his career. He fielded a ground ball in a game against the Chicago Cubs on May 29, and made a routine throw to first. But immediately after the release, Anderson dropped to his knees in...
Cubs -1.5 (+135) 8.5 (Over -110/Under -110) The Cubs and Orioles are both in the basement of the league’s standings, but the Orioles have been really sold as home underdogs, going 18-8 on the run line. They are 20-9 on the run line at home this season. Lyles has...
CHICAGO (AP) — Catcher Willson Contreras and the Chicago Cubs avoided an arbitration hearing scheduled for later in the day, agreeing Thursday to a one-year contract for $9.625 million. The agreement was at the midpoint between the $10.25 million Contreras had asked for and the $9 million the Cubs...
