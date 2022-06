Joanna Jedrzejczyk has reacted to the news that Dana White has confirmed the winner of her fight against Weili Zhang will receive a title shot. While she may have been away from the sport of mixed martial arts for two years, Joanna Jedrzejczyk hasn’t taken her eyes off of the prize. The Polish sensation was last seen just before the start of the pandemic in an absolute war with Weili Zhang, with many believing she did enough to win that fight – despite ultimately losing it on the scorecards.

UFC ・ 10 HOURS AGO