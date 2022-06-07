ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Novel mitochondria-targeting compounds selectively kill human leukemia cells

By Svetlana B. Panina
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcute myeloid leukemia (AML) is a heterogeneous group of aggressive hematological malignancies commonly associated with treatment resistance, high risk of relapse, and mitochondrial dysregulation. We identified six mitochondria-affecting compounds (PS compounds) that exhibit selective cytotoxicity against AML cells in vitro. Structure-activity relationship studies identified six analogs from two original scaffolds that...

www.nature.com

MedicalXpress

Promising compound kills range of hard-to-treat cancers by targeting a previously undiscovered vulnerability

A compound, developed by a team including scientists from The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, kills a range of hard-to-treat cancer types in petri dishes and animal models by targeting a previously unexploited vulnerability, a new study reports. The findings, published in Nature Cancer, could eventually lead to new drugs to fight these cancers, which currently have few effective treatments.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Nature.com

L1CAM and laminin vascular network: Association with the high-risk replacement histopathologic growth pattern in uveal melanoma liver metastases

The replacement histopathologic growth pattern (rHGP) in melanoma liver metastases connotes an aggressive phenotype (vascular co-option; angiotropic extravascular migratory spread) and adverse prognosis. Herein, replacement and desmoplastic HGP (dHGP) were studied in uveal melanoma liver metastases (MUM). In particular, L1CAM and a "laminin vascular network" were detected at the advancing front of 14/20 cases (p"‰="‰0.014) and 16/20 cases (p"‰="‰6.4e"“05) rHGPs, respectively, but both were absent in the dHGP (8/8 cases) (p"‰="‰0.014, and p"‰="‰6.3e"“05, respectively). L1CAM highlighted progressive extension of angiotropic melanoma cells along sinusoidal vessels in a pericytic location (pericytic mimicry) into the hepatic parenchyma. An inverse relationship between L1CAM expression and melanin index (p"‰="‰0.012) suggested differentiation toward an amelanotic embryonic migratory phenotype in rHGP. Laminin labeled the basement membrane zone interposed between sinusoidal vascular channels and angiotropic melanoma cells at the advancing front. Other new findings: any percentage of rHGP and pure rHGP had a significant adverse effect on metastasis-specific overall survival (p"‰="‰0.038; p"‰="‰0.0064), as well as predominant rHGP (p"‰="‰0.0058). Pure rHGP also was associated with diminished metastasis-free survival relative to dHGP (p"‰="‰0.040), possibly having important implications for mechanisms of tumor spread. In conclusion, we report for the first time that L1CAM and a laminin vascular network are directly involved in this high-risk replacement phenotype. Further, this study provides more detailed information about the adverse prognostic effect of the rHGP in MUM.
CANCER
Nature.com

Nanobody-based sensors reveal a high proportion of mGlu heterodimers in the brain

Membrane proteins, including ion channels, receptors and transporters, are often composed of multiple subunits and can form large complexes. Their specific composition in native tissues is difficult to determine and remains largely unknown. In this study, we developed a method for determining the subunit composition of endogenous cell surface protein complexes from isolated native tissues. Our method relies on nanobody-based sensors, which enable proximity detection between subunits in time-resolved FÃ¶rster resonance energy transfer (FRET) measurements. Additionally, given conformation-specific nanobodies, the activation of these complexes can be recorded in native brain tissue. Applied to the metabotropic glutamate receptors in different brain regions, this approach revealed the clear existence of functional metabotropic glutamate (mGlu)2"“mGlu4 heterodimers in addition to mGlu2 and mGlu4 homodimers. Strikingly, the mGlu4 subunits appear to be mainly heterodimers in the brain. Overall, these versatile biosensors can determine the presence and activity of endogenous membrane proteins in native tissues with high fidelity and convenience.
Nature.com

Pharmacokinetics, mass balance, and metabolism of [C]TPN171, a novel PDE5 inhibitor, in humans for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension

TPN171 is a novel phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE5) inhibitor used to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and erectile dysfunction (ED), which currently is undergoing phase II clinical trials in China. In this single-center, single-dose, nonrandomized, and open design study, radiolabeled [14C]TPN171 was used to investigate the metabolic mechanism, pharmacokinetic characteristics, and clearance pathways of TPN171 in 6 healthy Chinese male volunteers. Each volunteer was administered a single oral suspension of 10"‰mg (100"‰Î¼Ci) of [14C]TPN171. We found that TPN171 was absorbed rapidly in humans with a peak time (Tmax) of 0.667"‰h and a half-life (t1/2) of approximately 9.89"‰h in plasma. Excretion of radiopharmaceutical-related components was collected 216"‰h after administration, accounting for 95.21% of the dose (46.61% in urine and 48.60% in feces). TPN171 underwent extensive metabolism in humans. Twenty-two metabolites were detected in human plasma, urine, and feces using a radioactive detector combined with a high-resolution mass spectrometer. According to radiochromatograms, a glucuronide metabolite of O-dealkylated TPN171 exceeded 10% of the total drug-related components in human plasma. However, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) guidelines, no further tests are needed to evaluate the safety of this metabolite because it is a phase II metabolite, but the compound is still worthy of attention. The main metabolic biotransformation of TPN171 was mono-oxidation (hydroxylation and N-oxidation), dehydrogenation, N-dealkylation, O-dealkylation, amide hydrolysis, glucuronidation, and acetylation. Cytochrome P450 3A4 (CYP3A4) mainly catalyzed the formation of metabolites, and CYP2E1 and CYP2D6 were involved in the oxidative metabolism of TPN171 to a lesser extent. According to the incubation data, M1 was mainly metabolized to M1G by UDP-glucuronosyltransferase 1A9 (UGT1A9), followed by UGT1A7 and UGT1A10.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Low-dose self-amplifying mRNA COVID-19 vaccine drives strong protective immunity in non-human primates against SARS-CoV-2 infection

The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread globally, highlighting the urgent need for safe and effective vaccines that could be rapidly mobilized to immunize large populations. We report the preclinical development of a self-amplifying mRNA (SAM) vaccine encoding a prefusion stabilized severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) spike glycoprotein and demonstrate strong cellular and humoral immune responses at low doses in mice and rhesus macaques. The homologous prime-boost vaccination regimen of SAM at 3, 10 and 30"‰Î¼g induced potent neutralizing antibody (nAb) titers in rhesus macaques following two SAM vaccinations at all dose levels, with the 10"‰Î¼g dose generating geometric mean titers (GMT) 48-fold greater than the GMT of a panel of SARS-CoV-2 convalescent human sera. Spike-specific T cell responses were observed with all tested vaccine regimens. SAM vaccination provided protective efficacy against SARS-CoV-2 challenge as both a homologous prime-boost and as a single boost following ChAd prime, demonstrating reduction of viral replication in both the upper and lower airways. The SAM vaccine is currently being evaluated in clinical trials as both a homologous prime-boost regimen at low doses and as a boost following heterologous prime.
CANCER
Nature.com

A diet-induced murine model for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease with obesity and insulin resistance that rapidly develops steatohepatitis and fibrosis

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) has become the leading cause of chronic liver disease worldwide. Patients with NAFLD often suffer steatohepatitis, which can progress to cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma. The presence of visceral obesity or type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) is a major risk factor and potential therapeutic target for NAFLD. The establishment of animal models with these metabolic comorbidities and with the rapid progression of the disease is needed for developing treatments for NAFLD but remains to be archived. In the present study, KK-Ay mice, widely used as T2DM models, or C57BL6 mice were fed a high-fat, high-fructose, and high-cholesterol diet supplemented with cholic acid (NAFLD diet). The KK-Ay mice fed a NAFLD diet exhibited remarkable obesity and insulin resistance. A prominent accumulation of triglycerides and cholesterol in the liver was observed at 4 weeks. These mice developed steatohepatitis at 4 weeks and fibrosis at 12 weeks. In contrast, C57BL6 mice fed a NAFLD diet remained lean, although they still developed steatohepatitis and fibrosis. In summary, we established a diet-induced murine NAFLD model with the rapid development of steatohepatitis and fibrosis, bearing obesity and insulin resistance. This model could be useful as preclinical models for drug development of NAFLD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Cellular secrets of ageing unlocked by researchers

New research has uncovered how genetic changes that accumulate slowly in blood stem cells throughout life are likely to be responsible for the dramatic change in blood production after the age of 70. The study, by scientists at the Wellcome Sanger Institute, the Wellcome-MRC Cambridge Stem Cell Institute and collaborators,...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Photodynamic exposure of Rose-Bengal inhibits Tau aggregation and modulates cytoskeletal network in neuronal cells

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-69403-2, published online 23 July 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error in Affiliation 2, which was incorrectly given as 'Academy of Scientific and Innovative Research (AcSIR), New Delhi 110025, India'. The correct affiliation is listed below:. Academy of Scientific and Innovative Research...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Reply to: Inconsistent kinetic isotope effect in ammonia charge exchange reaction measured in a Coulomb crystal and in a selected-ion flow tube

Replying to Shaun G. Ard et al. Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-30566-3 (2022) In our 2020 Nature Communications paper1, we reported a strong inverse kinetic isotope effect in the charge transfer reactions of NH3 and ND3 with Xe+ (2P3/2) ions. We subsequently measured progressively smaller inverse isotope effects for the charge transfer reactions of ammonia with Kr+ and Ar+ ions, following an expected periodic trend2. In all systems, experimental measurements have been complemented with detailed theory work and we have proposed a credible explanation for the experimental observations.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Effects and correctability of pile"‘up distortion using established figures of merit in time"‘domain diffuse optics at extreme photon rates

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-09385-5, published online 30 March 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Equation 1, where the sign of the ratio CR/\(f_{laser}\) and the presence of the multiplier 100 was incorrect. Author information. Authors and Affiliations. Dipartimento di Fisica, Politecnico di Milano, Piazza...
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Quantizing Chaplygin Hamiltonizable nonholonomic systems

In this article we develop a quantization procedure for Chaplygin Hamiltonizable nonholonomic systems-mechanical systems subject to non-integrable velocity constraints whose reduced mechanics is Hamiltonian after a suitable time reparametrization-using PoincarÃ© transformations and geometric quantization. We illustrate the theory developed through examples and discuss potential applications to the study of the quantum mechanics of nanovehicles.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

Author Correction: Syndecan-2 selectively regulates VEGF-induced vascular permeability

Nature Cardiovascular Research (2022)Cite this article. In the version of this article initially published, there were errors in Fig. 4, panels c,e,m, where the labels of the two rows were transposed. The figure has been corrected so that "Rabbit IgG" appears on the top row and "Sdc2 pAb" appears at bottom. The changes have been made to the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Fkbp5-humanized mice shed light on female higher vulnerability to stress

Single nucleotide polymorphisms in the FKBP5 gene influence the risk of developing stress-related disorders, but the underlying processes are not fully understood. Animal models offer a possibility to investigate the influence of FKBP5 gene variants on the stress response system. For the last twenty years, we have known that vulnerability...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Effects of visual input on changes in the bioelectrical activity of the cervical and masticatory muscles in myopic subjects

The study aimed to analyze the changes within the bioelectrical activity of the cervical spine and masticatory muscles during the change of visual stimulus-open and closed eyes test. After applying the inclusion criteria, 50 subjects were included in the study, with visual impairment ranging from âˆ’0.5 to âˆ’5.75 Diopters. Four muscle pairs were analyzed: the anterior part of the temporalis muscle (TA), the superficial part of the masseter muscle (MM), the anterior belly of the digastric muscle (DA), and the middle part of the sternocleidomastoid muscle (SCM) belly during rest, teeth clenching, teeth clenching on dental cotton rollers, and active mouth opening. Statistical analysis showed a significant decrease in the bioelectrical activity during teeth clenching of all analyzed muscles during the closed eyes test. Significant decreases of electromyographic values were also observed during resting activity within TA muscles, during teeth clenching with dental cotton rollers within SCM and DA muscles, and during active mouth opening within the right masseter. Changing the visual stimulus from open eyes to closed eyes in people with myopia affects the bioelectrical activity of the masticatory and cervical spine muscles.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The diagnostic utility of BRAF VE1 mutation-specific immunohistochemistry in ameloblastoma

Ameloblastoma is a benign, locally aggressive odontogenic neoplasm with variable solid and cystic morphology. On account of its histologic variety, diagnostically challenging cases can bear resemblance to odontogenic keratocyst/keratocystic odontogenic tumor (KCOT) or dentigerous cyst (DC). BRAFV600E mutation has been reported to be specific for and frequent in ameloblastoma, and this study evaluated the usefulness of immunohistochemistry (IHC) using the BRAF VE1 mutant-specific antibody as a diagnostic adjunct in this setting. We investigated 46 ameloblastomas, 30 KCOTs, and 30 DCs. BRAF VE1 IHC was performed on all cases and allele-specific polymerase chain reaction (AS-PCR) for BRAFV600E mutation was performed on 30 ameloblastomas and any IHC-positive KCOT/DC. BRAF VE1 IHC was positive in 31/37 (83.8%) mandibular ameloblastomas but not in any maxillary ameloblastomas (0/9), KCOT (0/30), or DC (0/30). Equivocal staining was seen in 1/37 (3.3%) mandibular ameloblastomas. Of the 30 ameloblastomas subjected to AS-PCR, BRAFV600E mutation was identified in 19/23 (82.6%) mandibular ameloblastomas and 0/7 (0.0%) maxillary ameloblastomas. BRAFV600E mutant ameloblastomas were positive by IHC in 18/19 (94.7%) cases and equivocal in 1/19 (5.3%) cases. All 11 (100.0%) BRAF-wild type ameloblastomas were negative by IHC. BRAF VE1 is an excellent tool for the diagnosis of mandibular ameloblastoma but of limited utility in the maxilla, where it less commonly occurs and where BRAFV600E mutation is considerably less frequent.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Defining brain-based OCD patient profiles using task-based fMRI and unsupervised machine learning

While much research has highlighted phenotypic heterogeneity in obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), less work has focused on heterogeneity in neural activity. Conventional neuroimaging approaches rely on group averages that assume homogenous patient populations. If subgroups are present, these approaches can increase variability and can lead to discrepancies in the literature. They can also obscure differences between various subgroups. To address this issue, we used unsupervised machine learning to identify subgroup clusters of patients with OCD who were assessed by task-based fMRI. We predominantly focused on activation of cognitive control and performance monitoring neurocircuits, including three large-scale brain networks that have been implicated in OCD (the frontoparietal network, cingulo-opercular network, and default mode network). Participants were patients with OCD (n"‰="‰128) that included both adults (ages 24"“45) and adolescents (ages 12"“17), as well as unaffected controls (n"‰="‰64). Neural assessments included tests of cognitive interference and error processing. We found three patient clusters, reflecting a "normative" cluster that shared a brain activation pattern with unaffected controls (65.9% of clinical participants), as well as an "interference hyperactivity" cluster (15.2% of clinical participants) and an "error hyperactivity" cluster (18.9% of clinical participants). We also related these clusters to demographic and clinical correlates. After post-hoc correction for false discovery rates, the interference hyperactivity cluster showed significantly longer reaction times than the other patient clusters, but no other between-cluster differences in covariates were detected. These findings increase precision in patient characterization, reframe prior neurobehavioral research in OCD, and provide a starting point for neuroimaging-guided treatment selection.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Associations of plasma omega-3 and omega-6 pufa levels with arterial elasticity: the multi-ethnic study of atherosclerosis

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. Literature examining the relationship of circulating omega-3 and omega-6 polyunsaturated fatty acids [n-3(Ï‰-3) and n-6 (Ï‰-6) PUFAs] and arterial elasticity in large cohort-based populations are lacking. We investigated the association of circulating Ï‰-3and Ï‰-6 PUFAs with large artery elasticity (LAE) and small artery elasticity (SAE) in participants from the Multi-Ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis (MESA).
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Satisfaction scores can be used to assess the quality of care and service in spinal rehabilitation

Cohort comparative study. Evaluate the suitability of satisfaction scores for the assessment of quality of care and service in spinal rehabilitation. Spinal rehabilitation department. Methods. Fifty-two inpatients participated anonymously in a large satisfaction survey, in 2017. A questionnaire containing the same questions was completed by 96 other inpatients, whose personal...
EDUCATION
Nature.com

Patient-generated strategies for strengthening adherence to multiple medication regimens after allogeneic stem cell transplantation: a qualitative study

All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube. All prices are NET prices. Additional access options:. References. Song Y, Chen S, Roseman J, Scigliano E, Redd WH, Stadler G....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Prognostic implication of IgG4 and IgG1-positive cell infiltration in the lung in patients with idiopathic interstitial pneumonia

Immunoglobulin (Ig) G4-positive cells are rarely observed in the lungs of patients with idiopathic interstitial pneumonias (IIPs). IgG1 may be more pathogenic than IgG4, with IgG4 having both pathogenic and protective roles in IgG4-related disease (IgG4-RD). However, the role of both IgG1 and IgG4 in IIPs remains unclear. We hypothesized that patients with IgG4-positive interstitial pneumonia manifest different clinical characteristics than patients with IgG4-RD. Herein, we identified the correlation of the degree of infiltration of IgG1- and IgG4-positive cells with IIP prognosis, using a Japanese nationwide cloud-based database. We included eighty-eight patients diagnosed with IIPs after multidisciplinary discussion, from April 2009 to March 2014. IgG4-positive cell infiltration was identified in 12/88 patients with IIPs and 8/41 patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). Additionally, 31/88 patients with IIPs and 19/41 patients with IPF were diagnosed as having IgG1-positive cell infiltration. IgG4-positive IIPs tended to have a better prognosis. Conversely, overall survival in cases with IgG1-positive IPF was significantly worse. IIPs were prevalent with IgG1- or IgG4-positive cell infiltration. IgG1-positive cell infiltration in IPF significantly correlated with a worse prognosis. Overall, evaluating the degree of IgG1-positive cell infiltration may be prognostically useful in cases of IPF.
CANCER

Comments / 0

