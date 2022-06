European stocks slipped on Wednesday and Wall Street futures were in the red as worries that central bank tightening will stifle global growth weighed on markets. The World Bank on Tuesday slashed its global growth forecast by nearly a third to 2.9% for 2022, warning of a period of "feeble growth and elevated inflation", and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told senators that she expected inflation to remain high.

