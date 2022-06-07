Free Lunch for Kids and Teens

June 8 2022 – Homeless patients can receive primary care at the Health Care District of Palm Beach County’s new clinic at St. Ann Place, a daytime outreach center at 2107 N. Dixie Highway in West Palm Beach that offers social services to our neighbors without homes. The clinic, which opened in December, is staffed by a registered nurse with the Health Care District‘s C. L. Brumback Primary Care Clinics and is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., when clients visit St. Ann Place for meals, showers and employment assistance. Recently, newly-homeless patients impacted by rent increases are coming for medical care.
Comments / 0