North Palm Beach, FL

Free Lunch for Kids and Teens

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe North Palm Beach Library is partnering with Summer BreakSpot to provide free meals fo...

Crafts for Kids

Join us for weekly crafts at the library! We offer two crafts. One for ages three to five and another for ages six to eight. We split into two groups so everyone gets to enjoy a craft!
NORTH PALM BEACH, FL
North Palm Beach, FL
Florida Society
Palm Beach, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Health Care District’s New Clinic at St. Ann Place is Serving Newly-Homeless Patients

June 8 2022 – Homeless patients can receive primary care at the Health Care District of Palm Beach County’s new clinic at St. Ann Place, a daytime outreach center at 2107 N. Dixie Highway in West Palm Beach that offers social services to our neighbors without homes. The clinic, which opened in December, is staffed by a registered nurse with the Health Care District‘s C. L. Brumback Primary Care Clinics and is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., when clients visit St. Ann Place for meals, showers and employment assistance. Recently, newly-homeless patients impacted by rent increases are coming for medical care.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
bocaratontribune.com

New Restaurant Coming Near TownCenter Mall

PEBB Enterprises, the entrepreneurial private real estate investment company based in Boca Raton, finalized a lease to bring the internationally renowned chef and restaurateur Fabio Trabocchi’s Fiolina Pasta House concept to the company’s Restaurant Row development. The restaurant is expected to open its doors in the second quarter of 2023 and is inspired by Chef Trabocchi’s celebrated Washington, D.C., based Sfoglina Pasta Houses.
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Roaches, including 22 dead ones ‘on rodent glue trap,’ cited among 2 restaurants shut last week

Rodent droppings under sugar and flour containers, a dead roach near the hot buffet, and live roaches crawling inside boxes of trash bags plagued two restaurants temporarily ordered shut last week by state inspectors. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. ...
PALM BEACH, FL
#Free Lunch#All Summer Long#Charity#Summerbreakspot Org
wflx.com

Florida lawmaker denounces West Palm Beach 'drag show for kids'

A Florida lawmaker plans to propose legislation that would punish parents who take their children to drag shows. State Rep. Anthony Sabatini, R-Howey-in-the-Hills, made the announcement Monday on Twitter in response to last weekend's Pride-themed event in West Palm Beach. Sabatini, who is running for Congress, said he intends to...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wqcs.org

Save the Chimps - Tonka Freed From His Basement Cage

Fort Pierce - Tuesday June 7, 2022: Tonka, the famous 38-year-old chimpanzee was freed from his basement cage Sunday and arrived safely at his new home Monday, the 'Save the Chimps' sanctuary in Fort Pierce. Tonka is a 38-year-old chimpanzee who has been the subject of a legal tug-of-war between...
FORT PIERCE, FL
click orlando

Florida hairstylist waits year and a half for unemployment benefits

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Carsa Craighton has been waiting since December 2020 to have more than $4,000 in state unemployment benefits reissued to her Way2Go debit card after the Department of Economic Opportunity took the funds back. “It’s too much,” she told News 6. “It’s been going on too long,...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
postingstation.com

A Few Things You Must Know About Botox Treatment Boynton Beach

According to researchers, about fifteen million minimally-invasive cosmetic procedures took place in 2017. Out of all the treatments, Botox turned out to be the most performed one. The providers working with the clinic of botox treatment Boynton Beach describe it as a quick and relatively pain-free method that eliminates or minimizes the visible signs of aging. If you’re one of those people who don’t like the idea of undergoing surgery to reduce the effects of age on your face Botox is the best alternative. Here you’ll learn a few things you must know before you opt for it.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
850wftl.com

Man arrested in stabbing at Publix near Lantana

The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man who reportedly stabbed another man at a Publix near Lantana. The incident occurred on Monday around 7:00 p.m. at the Publix on Lantana and Jog Road. Officials say the suspect and the victim were involved in a heated altercation outside...
LANTANA, FL
Click10.com

Vigil held for barber who was killed in Margate

Police are looking for the person who killed 30-year-old Phillipe Marcellus. Marcellus, a father to a 4-year-old, was shot multiple times outside of his Margate apartment on May 30. It happened off Lakeside Drive North around 11 p.m. His older brother Steven said the family is devastated. “He just wanted...

