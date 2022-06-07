Taras Foundation with Director and CEO Dr. Stefan Harzan

Seven artists have been shortlisted for a prestigious contemporary art prize.Rushdi Anwar (Kurdistan), Carolina Caycedo (UK), Alia Farid (Kuwait/Puerto Rico), Naomi Rincon Gallardo (USA), Taloi Havini (Bougainville), Nguyen Trinh Thi (Vietnam) and Mounira Al Solh (Lebanon/Netherlands) are all in with a chance to win the Artes Mundi prize.The 10th anniversary edition of the biennial award is the UK’s largest contemporary art prize with £40,000 prize money.A winner will be announced during a six-month exhibition of the nominees’ work at multiple venues across Wales taking place from October 2023 to March 2024, organisers said.Anwar’s work reflects the socio-political issues of Kurdistan,...
Comments / 0