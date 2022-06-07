ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Palm Beach, FL

Taras Foundation with Director and CEO Dr. Stefan Harzan

village-npb.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Taras Oceanographic Foundation, founded in 1998, is headquartered in Jupiter. The Foundation looks to increase the awareness of the threats dolphins and the oceans face. It is named after...

www.village-npb.org

Comments / 0

Related
World Economic Forum

Children are making their families more eco-friendly. And brands are noticing

Children are pushing their parents to recycle more, cycle short distances and compost. Brands are noticing this and are making children the focus of campaigns that highlight environmental credentials. Governments can harness this enthusiasm by providing a space for education to focus on sustainability. Virtual reality could also be used...
KIDS
Benzinga

Argan Bags Engineering & Construction Contracts In Ireland

Argan, Inc. AGX has entered into engineering and construction services contracts with the Electricity Supply Board (ESB) to construct three 65 MW aero-derivative gas turbine flexible generation power plants in and around Dublin, Ireland. Financial terms were not disclosed. Two of the power plants, Poolbeg and Ringsend FlexGen Power Plants,...
CONSTRUCTION
Footwear News

Kamik CEO Gillian Meek Talks Leadership Tactics, Sustainability & More

Click here to read the full article. Gillian Meek’s latest career move is taking her back to familiar territory. A native of Canada, Meek joined Montreal-based Kamik in February after previously serving as president of Keds. She is now focused on capitalizing on the family-owned company’s made-in-America heritage and sustainability story to build a year-round business. While 70% of Kamik’s products are already made in North America, Meek said the brand is continuously looking for more environmentally friendly ways to reduce its carbon footprint. For instance, its Montreal factory runs solely on hydroelectricity, and all of Kamik’s plants rely on renewable...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Society
City
Jupiter, FL
Jupiter, FL
Society
The Independent

Seven artists shortlisted for Artes Mundi prize

Seven artists have been shortlisted for a prestigious contemporary art prize.Rushdi Anwar (Kurdistan), Carolina Caycedo (UK), Alia Farid (Kuwait/Puerto Rico), Naomi Rincon Gallardo (USA), Taloi Havini (Bougainville), Nguyen Trinh Thi (Vietnam) and Mounira Al Solh (Lebanon/Netherlands) are all in with a chance to win the Artes Mundi prize.The 10th anniversary edition of the biennial award is the UK’s largest contemporary art prize with £40,000 prize money.A winner will be announced during a six-month exhibition of the nominees’ work at multiple venues across Wales taking place from October 2023 to March 2024, organisers said.Anwar’s work reflects the socio-political issues of Kurdistan,...
VISUAL ART
cryptoglobe.com

The Gap Launches New Collaborations on Tezos with DOGAMÍ and Demit Omphroy

Former professional soccer player Demit Omphroy has launched his first-ever Tezos NFT collection with The Gap. The Gap has chosen Tezos NFT project DOGAMI for the first-ever fashion collaboration in the petaverse. Digital Gap logo hoodies specifically designed for DOGAMÍ avatars will engage players to express their virtual pet’s individual style that will have a direct impact on game stats.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy