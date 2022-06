CELINA - Marion Local was able to get runners on base through the first few innings, but Celina wasn't letting them come home. The Bulldogs survived as bases-loaded, no-out first inning with nary a scratch, forced the Flyers to strand 10 runners and picked up a 6-0 win in ACME baseball action at Montgomery Field on Monday night. The win moves the Bulldogs to 5-0 on the summer with the Flyers dropping to 0-3.

CELINA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO