Murray, Ky.–A Murray-Calloway County EMS ambulance collided with an SUV, injuring a patient and the EMT in the ambulance, as well as the driver and passenger of the SUV. On Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at approximately 2 pm the 911 Communications Center received multiple reports of a motor vehicle collision with possible injuries at the intersection of Radio Road and KY 464. Murray Calloway County Hospital EMS and Calloway County Fire- Rescue were dispatched along with Deputies.

MURRAY, KY ・ 3 HOURS AGO