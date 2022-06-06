ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The dry spell is over: Arizona to get second new bank in 2022

Cover picture for the articleIntegro Bank is about to become the first de novo since before the financial crisis to open in Phoenix. It will also become the second startup bank of 2022 in Arizona after Scottsdale Community Bank. Prior to this year, no new banks had opened in Arizona since the $210 million-asset Gateway...

