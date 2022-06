Why do today what you can do tomorrow? If this would make an ideal title for your real-life story, you may have already decided to read this article another day. If, however, you are still here, you may be interested in learning more about procrastination. According to a recent poll conducted by CBS News, 27% of Americans have a tendency to put off doing things. (This number may have been higher if the procrastinators got around to doing the poll). The survey also reveals that women and people between the ages of 45 and 64 are most likely to say they "git 'er done." So why do some people procrastinate on the simplest tasks, while others whip through some, like tackling the perfect hard-boiled egg?

AMERICAS ・ 2 HOURS AGO