It’s an exciting time to be a fan of the Buffalo Bills. The franchise is shaping up to be one of the best teams in the league this year with Josh Allen leading the way. This could finally be the year where Buffalo takes home a championship. However, to do so, the team will need multiple guys to step up. For that reason, we look at three potential breakout players for the Bills in the upcoming 2022 season.

NFL ・ 20 HOURS AGO