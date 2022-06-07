Motorcyclist dead in Taft Hwy crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man riding a motorcycle was hit and killed Monday night in south Bakersfield, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Emergency crews were called to Taft Highway and Heather Meadows Drive for a report of a crash at around 9:20 p.m. involving a motorcycle and one other vehicle, according to BPD. The motorcyclist suffered major injuries and was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The investigation revealed the motorcycle was traveling east bound on Taft Highway while the vehicle traveling in the same direction made an illegal U-turn from the right edge of the roadway directly in front of the motorcycle causing the crash, according to BPD.

Two other occupants were left with minor injuries. One was transported to a local hospital while the other stayed at the scene, according to police.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Kern County Corner’s Office at a later date.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.