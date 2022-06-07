Stolen Vehicle Pursuit Suspect Arrested

Authorities were in pursuit of a suspect on the southbound 101 Freeway Tuesday afternoon. The pursuit suspect was originally wanted for began as a stop sign violation failure to yield, a stop sign violation and prowling out of Ventura County. The suspect was said to originally had been called in for being in the yard of a residence.
A Santa Maria man was declared dead at the scene of a rollover car accident in Santa Maria early Wednesday morning
The post One dead after rollover crash in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
A man was found with a trunk full of avocados and was arrested under the suspicion of grand theft fruit. A Lompoc man is facing serious charges after a Sheriff's Deputy caught him stealing avocados from a ranch in Goleta. This suspected theft took place in Santa Barbara County. Grand...
Law enforcement is pursuing a driver in Montecito. Great work as always, thank you. Successful pit by CHP in Sherman Oaks. Suspect in custody. Passing Santa Rosa Road. I'll still try and cover this pursuit. Passed Las Posas. SBSO unit no longer following, will head back to Carpinteria area. Spike...
Newhall, Los Angeles County, CA: A driver was shot while filling his vehicle at a gas station and carjacked Tuesday night, June 7, in the Newhall community in the city of Santa Clarita. The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and paramedics received a call for a victim that was shot...
A Ventura County man has been sentenced to four years in state prison for intentionally starting a forest fire. In June of last year, Ventura County firefighters were called to the scene of a blaze off of Highway 33 outside of Ojai. The firefighters were able to stop the fire at about five acres burned. No structures were damaged.
Male Rider Dies in Traffic Accident on Mulholland Highway. The incident happened at 5:35 p.m., in the area of Westlake Boulevard and Mulholland Highway. According to reports, the motorcycle rider collided with another vehicle for reasons still unknown. Furthermore, responding paramedics arrived and declared the rider dead on the scene.
VENTURA, Calif. - A Camarillo man has officially been charged with murdering his mother last week, Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced Tuesday. David Hoetzlein, 25 was charged with the murder of his mother, Tomoko Hoetzlein, back on June 3. On that day, Ventura County Sheriff's deputies responded to the Las Positas Apartments on Townsite Promenade after receiving reports that a body had been found in the apartment complex's dumpster.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is dead following an early morning crash on State Route 119 on June 4. The Bakersfield Communication Center got a call about a car crash on State Route at Airport Road at approximately 1:20 a.m. California Highway Patrol Buttonwillow was the responding agency. During their investigation, officers found that […]
CULVER CITY – One man’s repertoire of public-transit terror morphed into a shopping nightmare. Culver City Police Department (CCPD) alerted to a radio call for service on on May 31, 2022 at approximately 4:30 PM. A stabbing on a Culver City Bus had occurred at the transfer station...
On Tuesday, May 31, Banning Police Department arrest two suspects found in a vehicle believed to be stolen out of Inglewood, Calif. According to a police department press release, at approximately 2 a.m., Banning patrol officers conducted a vehicle check on a suspicious vehicle parked behind a closed business in the 1900 block of W. Ramsey Street.
The video is horrifying and tough to watch, but what makes it all even more infuriating is to hear how the woke DA of L.A. is basically giving the teen a light slap on the wrist. The mother in the video above, identified as Rachel, is furious after learning that...
Covina, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was killed in a two-vehicle traffic collision on the 10 Freeway early Monday morning, June 6, 2022. California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles County Fie Department received a call around 2:56 a.m. of a traffic collision in the city of Covina on the 10 Freeway eastbound at Via Verde.
VENTURA, CA – James Lewis Apodaca’s trial for felony “kidnapping to commit another crime” reached Day 8 Friday here in Ventura County Superior Court with deputies describing the chase of the alleged abductor in a vehicle with the victim in an open trunk. Deputy District Attorney...
Authorities say they’ve arrested a Ventura County man who told them he traveled from California to Maryland to kill a Supreme Court justice. Nicholas John Roske was arrested near the home of Justice Brett Kavanaugh early Wednesday morning. The Simi Valley man took a taxi to the neighborhood. Federal court documents say he called 9-1-1 and told dispatchers that he had suicidal thoughts, and had a gun in his suitcase. He was still on the phone with dispatchers when officers found, and arrested him.
1 person dead after a two-vehicle wreck in Covina (Covina, CA)Nationwide Report. One person was killed after a two-vehicle wreck early Monday morning in Covina. As per the initial information, the crews actively responded to the 10 Freeway eastbound at Via Verde at 2:56 a.m. after receiving reports of a traffic collision [...]
Comments / 0