ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura, CA

Stolen Vehicle Pursuit Suspect Arrested

By ScannerAndrew
Santa Barbara Edhat
 2 days ago

Entering Ventura now. Sheriff deputies still in pursuit. Speeds of 110 mph. Stolen...

www.edhat.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Authorities use PIT maneuver to stop pursuit suspect on southbound 101 Freeway

Authorities were in pursuit of a suspect on the southbound 101 Freeway Tuesday afternoon. The pursuit suspect was originally wanted for began as a stop sign violation failure to yield, a stop sign violation and prowling out of Ventura County. The suspect was said to originally had been called in for being in the yard of a residence.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ventura, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Ventura, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
97X

Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Grand Theft With Trunk Full Of…

A man was found with a trunk full of avocados and was arrested under the suspicion of grand theft fruit. A Lompoc man is facing serious charges after a Sheriff's Deputy caught him stealing avocados from a ranch in Goleta. This suspected theft took place in Santa Barbara County. Grand...
LOMPOC, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Police Pursuit in Montecito

Law enforcement is pursuing a driver in Montecito. Great work as always, thank you. Successful pit by CHP in Sherman Oaks. Suspect in custody. Passing Santa Rosa Road. I'll still try and cover this pursuit. Passed Las Posas. SBSO unit no longer following, will head back to Carpinteria area. Spike...
MONTECITO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kclu.org

Ventura County man gets four year state prison sentence for starting forest fire

A Ventura County man has been sentenced to four years in state prison for intentionally starting a forest fire. In June of last year, Ventura County firefighters were called to the scene of a blaze off of Highway 33 outside of Ojai. The firefighters were able to stop the fire at about five acres burned. No structures were damaged.
L.A. Weekly

One Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Westlake Boulevard [Malibu, CA]

Male Rider Dies in Traffic Accident on Mulholland Highway. The incident happened at 5:35 p.m., in the area of Westlake Boulevard and Mulholland Highway. According to reports, the motorcycle rider collided with another vehicle for reasons still unknown. Furthermore, responding paramedics arrived and declared the rider dead on the scene.
MALIBU, CA
foxla.com

Camarillo man charged with murdering mother, dumping body in dumpster

VENTURA, Calif. - A Camarillo man has officially been charged with murdering his mother last week, Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced Tuesday. David Hoetzlein, 25 was charged with the murder of his mother, Tomoko Hoetzlein, back on June 3. On that day, Ventura County Sheriff's deputies responded to the Las Positas Apartments on Townsite Promenade after receiving reports that a body had been found in the apartment complex's dumpster.
KGET

Man ejected from vehicle, dies at the scene

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is dead following an early morning crash on State Route 119 on June 4. The Bakersfield Communication Center got a call about a car crash on State Route at Airport Road at approximately 1:20 a.m. California Highway Patrol Buttonwillow was the responding agency. During their investigation, officers found that […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
crimevoice.com

Stabbed on the Bus, Robbed at Trader Joe’s

CULVER CITY – One man’s repertoire of public-transit terror morphed into a shopping nightmare. Culver City Police Department (CCPD) alerted to a radio call for service on on May 31, 2022 at approximately 4:30 PM. A stabbing on a Culver City Bus had occurred at the transfer station...
CULVER CITY, CA
recordgazette.net

Suspects found in stolen vehicle

On Tuesday, May 31, Banning Police Department arrest two suspects found in a vehicle believed to be stolen out of Inglewood, Calif. According to a police department press release, at approximately 2 a.m., Banning patrol officers conducted a vehicle check on a suspicious vehicle parked behind a closed business in the 1900 block of W. Ramsey Street.
BANNING, CA
iheart.com

L.A. Mom Mowed Down By Teen Driver In Stolen Car Blasts Woke DA

The video is horrifying and tough to watch, but what makes it all even more infuriating is to hear how the woke DA of L.A. is basically giving the teen a light slap on the wrist. The mother in the video above, identified as Rachel, is furious after learning that...
kclu.org

Authorities say armed man arrested near home of Supreme Court justice is from Ventura County

Authorities say they’ve arrested a Ventura County man who told them he traveled from California to Maryland to kill a Supreme Court justice. Nicholas John Roske was arrested near the home of Justice Brett Kavanaugh early Wednesday morning. The Simi Valley man took a taxi to the neighborhood. Federal court documents say he called 9-1-1 and told dispatchers that he had suicidal thoughts, and had a gun in his suitcase. He was still on the phone with dispatchers when officers found, and arrested him.
Nationwide Report

1 person dead after a two-vehicle wreck in Covina (Covina, CA)

1 person dead after a two-vehicle wreck in Covina (Covina, CA)Nationwide Report. One person was killed after a two-vehicle wreck early Monday morning in Covina. As per the initial information, the crews actively responded to the 10 Freeway eastbound at Via Verde at 2:56 a.m. after receiving reports of a traffic collision [...]
COVINA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy