The upgrades have continued for the Netflix Marvel TV shows since they made the move over to Disney+. When the franchise was first shifted over to Disney+, the streaming service added more parental controls, allowing families to block the violent content of shows like Daredevil and Punisher. Shortly after that, three of the shows got significant upgrades in quality. Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage were all made available in 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, presenting them in the best possible way on home devices. The other three shows in the franchise — The Punisher, Iron Fist, The Defenders — didn't come with those additional viewing options. That has since changed.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO