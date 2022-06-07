Special Weather Statement issued for Jackson, Mason by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 13:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Clinton; Fayette; Greene The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Fayette County in central Ohio Northern Clinton County in southwestern Ohio Southeastern Greene County in west central Ohio * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 131 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Wilmington, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Washington Court House, Wilmington, Sabina, Staunton, Bowersville, Port William, Melvin, Bloomington, New Antioch, Jasper Mills, Lees Creek, Reesville, Burtonville, Interstate 71 at US Route 68 and Oakland. This includes I-71 in Ohio between mile markers 49 and 61. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
