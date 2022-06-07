Special Weather Statement issued for Roane, Wirt, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 14:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Franklin; Madison; Pickaway; Union The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Franklin County in central Ohio Northwestern Pickaway County in central Ohio Eastern Madison County in central Ohio Southeastern Union County in central Ohio * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 232 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near London, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Columbus, Dublin, Westerville, Grove City, Upper Arlington, Gahanna, Hilliard, Worthington, Bexley, London, Jefferson, Canal Winchester, Groveport, Plain City, West Jefferson, Minerva Park, Ohio State University, Lake Darby, Easton and New California. This includes the following Interstates I-70 in Ohio between mile markers 80 and 109. I-71 in Ohio between mile markers 82 and 120. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO