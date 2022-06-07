ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, OK

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaver, Texas by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-07 00:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-07 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Beaver; Texas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM...

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dallam by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 21:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-06 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dallam A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN SHERMAN...SOUTHEASTERN DALLAM...MOORE AND NORTHEASTERN HARTLEY COUNTIES At 928 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of Dumas, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect some tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Dumas, Cactus and Four Way. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
DALLAM COUNTY, TX
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Arapahoe, Baca, Bent, Cheyenne, Crowley, Denver by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 14:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-07 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Arapahoe; Baca; Bent; Cheyenne; Crowley; Denver; Douglas; El Paso; Elbert; Huerfano; Kiowa; Kit Carson; Las Animas; Lincoln; Logan; Morgan; Otero; Phillips; Prowers; Pueblo; Sedgwick; Teller; Washington; Weld; Yuma SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 322 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS CO . COLORADO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS ARAPAHOE BACA BENT CHEYENNE CROWLEY DENVER DOUGLAS ELBERT EL PASO HUERFANO KIOWA KIT CARSON LAS ANIMAS LINCOLN LOGAN MORGAN OTERO PHILLIPS PROWERS PUEBLO SEDGWICK TELLER WASHINGTON WELD YUMA
DENVER, CO

