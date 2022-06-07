Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Mountains, Ventura County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-12 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. Target Area: Coachella Valley; San Diego County Deserts; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 110 to 117 expected. * WHERE...San Diego County Deserts, Coachella Valley and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO