Per MD Lottery: A Silver Spring baker is “rolling in the dough” after taking her dad’s advice and playing Racetrax, his Lottery game of choice. She placed a quick-pick Superfecta wager for 20 drawings and won $102,419 on the horses Lady Luck sent her way. The Racetrax novice and her dad were in the stay-and-play area of 29 Convenience Mart in Silver Spring on May 30 when he encouraged her to try her luck. “I don’t know how to play it that well,” she said. “My dad wants me to learn how to play.”

SILVER SPRING, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO