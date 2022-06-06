ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Unihertz Titan Slim Megathread

By conite
crackberry.com
 3 days ago

PKB was doomed to niche at iOS conception. No debate. Where was the floor? 9900 was killed off before the floor was found. In futile effort to assist BB10? I've barely tolerated EVERY thing comically called "PKB" since 2012. I'm a tiny niche but a big deal to tiny me....

forums.crackberry.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Best 2-in-1 Laptop for 2022

CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. The best two-in-one laptops offer versatility like no other. The devices like the Surface Pro 8 offer a super-flexible work environment where you can type on the go and detach the display when needed. The segment is growing lately because people value flexibility in getting work done. The best two-in-one laptops help you do more than a traditional laptop without a significant increase in size, weight or price.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Best Tablet Deals: Save $130 On an iPad Air, $260 On a Microsoft Surface Pro 8

We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Apple's venerable iPad dominates the tablet scene. And while many buyers continue to zig toward an iPad, there are a few reasons why you might zag and choose an Android tablet or a Windows tablet instead. Perhaps you're looking for an affordable tablet for your kid. If you use an Android phone, getting a tablet that runs the same platform makes a lot of sense. And don't forget about Windows tablets, which are good fits for bridging the divide between work and home.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: $10 Lightning Deal on Cocktail Shaker Set, $150 3rd Gen Apple AirPods

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. We found great deals on noise-cancelling wireless headphones, closet storage solutions, and a new price drop on Apple’s 3rd...
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Bellroy Venture Sling day bag series keeps you organized while you’re out and about

Stay organized while you walk around town or go on an outdoor adventure with the Bellroy Venture Sling day bag series. It comes in 3 models—6L, 9L, and 10L capacities. All have features that keep your essential items where you can find them. Even the zipper has an innovative design since it opens at both ends, allowing you to see everything inside. Meanwhile, the main compartment has plenty of room for a water bottle, light jacket, and more. Then, a front zip pocket keeps your smaller items in easy reach. There’s even a soft-lined pouch for your phone or sunglasses. Moreover, a wide adjustable shoulder strap keeps these bags comfortable to carry all day long. Furthermore, an expandable gusset self-compresses when the bag is empty. Finally, made from 100% recycled fabric, this series is also eco-friendly.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titan#Mobile#Earth#Blackberry#Pkb#Bbos#Android#Saf
technewstoday.com

5 Best Volume Booster Apps for Android

Most budget and mid-range Android phones come with a single speaker. Due to that, the speaker’s volume will be lower than the phone with a stereo speaker, making it difficult to listen to music without connecting to an actual speaker or headphones. If you have such a problem, then...
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

How To Clear Cookies On iPhone

Most people are at least somewhat aware that it is necessary to clear cookies from a browser periodically. This is done for a variety of reasons, including freeing up space, and it isn't limited to laptops and desktop computers. Should you also clear cookies on your iPhone? The answer is "maybe." While this isn't a requirement, clearing cookies on your iPhone every now and again will free up some storage space and may help address certain browsing issues.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Technology
Android Police

How to drop a pin in Google Maps in the app and on your desktop

With its unrivaled network of directories, listings, and 360° interactive panoramic views of streets, Google Maps remains one of Google’s most used mobile apps. It's arguably one of the company’s greatest accomplishments, having completely disrupted the GPS navigation market. It's definitely one of the best Android apps that even many iPhone users prefer over Apple Maps.
CELL PHONES
Deadline

Octavia Spencer Inks Development Deal With ID, Discovery+ & October Films; Sets First Projects

Click here to read the full article. Oscar-winner Octavia Spencer is teaming with ID, discovery+ and October Films in an expansive partnership and development deal for premium unscripted true-crime content. Under the pact, Spencer and her production company, Orit Entertainment, and producer October Films will develop and produce multiple projects for ID and discovery+, with Spencer set to executive produce. Production on the deal’s first two projects is underway, with additional titles in development. The first title announced under the agreement is the three-episode one-hour series Highway 20 (w/t). “As an avid fan of true crime, to now be partners...
NFL
The Verge

Google’s Pixel 6 Pro is $100 off for a limited time

The Google Pixel 6 Pro, a behemoth smartphone with a brilliant telephoto lens (along with wide and ultrawide lenses), is $100 off in time for Father’s Day. Normally $899, it’s $799 at Amazon, Best Buy, and the Google Store through June 19th. What kind of person surprises their dad with a $799 phone? Someone who’s very giving, obviously, but also someone who wants their dad to be able to take pretty spectacular photos wherever they go.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Nothing will launch its debut smartphone on July 12th

Nothing, the consumer tech startup led by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, will announce its first smartphone at an event on July 12th, the company has announced. The Nothing Phone 1 will be the company’s second device, following the release of its Ear 1 true wireless earbuds last year. The in-person event will be held in London alongside a simultaneous livestream at 11AM ET. Nothing is branding the launch as Nothing (event): Return to Instinct.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Meta reportedly shelves plans for dual-camera smartwatch

Meta has halted development of a smartwatch with two built-in cameras, Bloomberg reports. The device — codenamed “Milan” — had reportedly been planned for release in spring 2023 at a price of around $349. Technical issues, as well as general cost-cutting at Meta, are reportedly to blame for the cancellation. The existence of the watch had previously been reported by The Verge last year.
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Tired of Losing Your Stuff? Get 4 Apple AirTags for the Price of 3

Never again lose your keys, earbuds, wallet, backpack, pet, or even child with a four-pack of Apple AirTags, on sale from Amazon for $10 off the retail cost. Available for $29 each, or a discounted four-for-$89(Opens in a new window), the tiny tracker relies on Bluetooth and Apple's Find My app to locate lost devices.
ELECTRONICS
Ars Technica

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 becomes a Microsoft Surface-like detachable

Dell revealed the last pieces of its 2022 XPS 13 lineup today. After releasing the XPS 13 Plus earlier this year, Dell has announced the more traditional, lower-priced XPS 13 clamshell refresh. Dell also overhauled the XPS 13 2-in-1's design, transforming it from a portable ultralight with a 360-degree hinge to a tablet with an optional detachable keyboard cover sold separately.
COMPUTERS
technewstoday.com

How to Use Tablet Mode in Windows 11

Windows introduced the Tablet Mode for the Windows 10 version. After it was less useful than anticipated, Windows decided to remove it from the Windows 11 version. However, you might still want to use your detachable and 360 laptops as a tablet or simply want a display orientation of a tablet. This article will guide you in using tablet mode in Windows 11.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy