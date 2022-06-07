ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Cape Henlopen wins second baseball crown in thrilling fashion

By Brandon Bossert
WMDT.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON, Del. – Cape Henlopen capped off a season for the ages with their 4-1 victory over Appoquinimink Monday night at Frawley Stadium in the DIAA baseball championship. Close calls and goose eggs were the theme in the early innings,...

www.wmdt.com

WMDT.com

After The Whistle: Parkside’s Girls 4×100 Relay State Champions

SALISBURY, MD- Parkside’s Amanda Ballard, Jaeylin Hudson, Alyssa Maldonado, and Reniya Corbin are your 2022 4×100 Relay Maryland State Champions. Where the team began the season at a completely different spot from where they ended up. There were questions about who the team would consist of. Ballard and...
Cape Gazette

Coastal Corvette show to benefit youth sports June 11

Since its inception in 2016, the Jason Anderson Foundation for Youth Sports has been focused on providing funding to local youth sports organizations and families in need to ensure all kids get the opportunity to participate in an organized community sports activity. The foundation remains committed to that effort and...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Cape High grads celebrate 2022 commencement

As light rain fell on the crowd at Legends Stadium, just over 400 seniors took their last walk as students June 7 to become the 53rd graduating class of Cape Henlopen High School. Addressing the student body and assembled guests, Class President Carson Kammerer said his voice was raspy from...
MILTON, DE
thegeorgetownspeedway.com

Take 2: Georgetown Speedway Returns to Action Friday, June 24

GEORGETOWN, DE – Take 2. Delaware State Sportsmen’s Association Night – featuring the return of the Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series to Georgetown Speedway – has been rescheduled for Friday, June 24. After a saturated track surface from heavy overnight rainfall forced speedway management to postpone the June...
GEORGETOWN, DE
WPG Talk Radio

Philadelphia Broadcasting Legend & Trailblazer Has Passed Away

We learned from a fellow Broadcast Pioneers of Philadelphia member, Sandee Bengel that broadcasting legend and trailblazer Trudy Haynes has passed away at the age of 95. Ms. Haynes, who was born on November 23, 1926 made broadcasting history in August, 1965 as Philadelphia and The Delaware Valley’s first African-American television reporter.
CBS Baltimore

Naval Academy Identifies Deceased Midshipman As Utah Native Taylor Connors

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Naval Academy on Wednesday identified the enrollee who died on leave as Midshipman 1st Class Taylor Connors, a 24-year-old Utah native who died in Philadelphia with his family at his bedside. Connors died on the morning of June 7, the academy said. The circumstances of his death are still under investigation, but foul play is not suspected. “Our Naval Academy community is mourning a tragic loss this week of a life taken far too soon – Midshipman Taylor Connors honorably served his nation as a Marine and as a midshipman,” said Vice Adm. Sean Buck, 63rd Superintendent, U.S....
Daily Local News

New fluke regulations is place as flounder season heats up

Despite the snotty spring weather, a few scheduling conflicts, and a couple of false starts, I finally got my boat, Open Debate, back on the salt last week. But my inaugural voyage from Ocean City Maryland’s public launch to our canal side beach house (a place I like to call Moot Point) was not without a touch of drama.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Fall opening for new Redner's near Lewes

Shoppers awaiting the opening of the new Redner's Fresh Market in the Vineyards off Route 9 near Lewes will have to wait a few more months. A fall grand opening is being planned, according to Eric White, director of Redner's marketing and communications in Reading, Pa. Although the exterior construction...
LEWES, DE
delaware.gov

Delaware Natural Resources Police Youth Fishing Tournament Winners Announced

Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. Statewide Youth Fishing Tournament winner Onna Crowley, center, with OFC Callie Crouse, left, and Sr. Cpl. Adam Rourk, right, caught 18.8 pounds of fish from Lums Pond. Tournament Marks 36th Year of Introducing Youth to Sport of Fishing. The Delaware Department of...
Katie Cherrix

Try These Summer Restaurants in Ocean City, Maryland

When the weather starts to warm up, we trade in hearty stews and comfort foods for crisp salads, fresh seafood, and ice-cold drinks. If you're a foodie in Ocean City, you'll be able to enjoy the best summertime eats at these locally-owned restaurants. While this is by no means a comprehensive list, these are just a few of the options available to those seeking summertime dining in Ocean City.
chestercounty.com

Obituaries for the week of June 6

Jaime Senquiz, Sr., of Coatesville, passed away on May 12, 20022 at Paoli Hospital. He was 50. He was a loving son, brother, grandfather, and father. Jaime was born on July 19, 1971 in West Chester. He was raised by his parents Santiago and Nelly Senquiz. He had three siblings Josue, Marisol and Noemi Senquiz. Jaime had four children Nathalie, Jaime Jr., Ricardo and Nicholas. He also helped raise Hector, Angel, and Christopher. Jaime had six grandchildren that he loves very much.
COATESVILLE, PA
PhillyBite

Top 18 Best Cheesesteaks in Philadelphia

Is a must-try! So, We've rounded up a few of our favorite locations, including Angelo's Pizzeria, Dalessandro's Steaks and Hoagies, Max's Cheesesteaks, Ishkabibble's Eatery and don't forget Pat's and Geno's. You can even order vegan cheesesteaks if you prefer plant-based proteins. But, if you haven't tried Philadelphia cheesesteaks before, you might be interested in trying one of these restaurants.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cape Gazette

Original MV Cape Henlopen participated in D-Day

The Cape May-Lewes Ferry has transported more than 45 million passengers across the Delaware Bay since its maiden voyage July 1, 1964. The MV Cape Henlopen, the fleet’s first motor vessel, was a converted naval vessel from World War II that participated in the D-Day invasion at Normandy as a landing craft. Built in 1943 by the Jeffersonville Boat and Machine Company in Jeffersonville, Ind., the vessel crossed the Atlantic to the United Kingdom in April 1944. Much like what was depicted in the Tom Hanks film “Greyhound,” the journey was harrowing, as the 64-ship convoy encountered poor weather conditions and unseen German U-boats that sank four ships. On June 6, 1944, the ship transported soldiers to Omaha Beach eight hours after the initial assault. The vessel returned to the U.S. in June 1945 to prepare for service in the Pacific, but Japan’s surrender canceled plans. The ship was placed out of commission in July 1946, sitting inactive until it was sold to the Chesapeake Bay Ferry District in Norfolk, Va., in 1960, and renamed MV Virginia Beach. Just a few years later, it was resold to Delaware River and Bay Authority and renamed MV Cape Henlopen. Cross Sound Ferry purchased the MV Cape Henlopen in 1983, and it continues to operate between New London, Conn., and Long Island, N.Y., today.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Milton’s Fox Hole closes

After a little more than two years in business, the Fox Hole in Milton has closed. Founder Kristen Latham said the building at 102 Federal St. was sold and the restaurant could no longer afford to pay the rent. She said the Fox Hole’s brunch menu, served from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., has been integrated into Latham's main restaurant, The Dough Bar. In addition, Latham said, the four most popular menu items from the Fox Hole – chicken milanese, steak and frites, scallops and shrimp, and pork chop – will be incorporated into the Dough Bar’s menu in July.
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Mid-Atlantic Sea Glass & Coastal Arts Festival held in Lewes

Shattering expectations of what some may think is possible with an old broken bottle, nearly 60 vendors filled the campus of the Lewes Historical Society June 4-5 for the Mid-Atlantic Sea Glass & Coastal Arts Festival. Attendees were treated to stained glass windows made out of sea glass, a surfboard...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Waterfront home in Mariners Cove - includes the Boat!

Everything INCLUDING THE BOAT! Beautiful and well maintained waterfront home in Mariners Cove. Comes furnished AND includes the 2014 Bennington boat with a new cover and new seats! New roof (pics taken before new roof installed), 2 new skylights, new skirting with support beams. Move right in and enjoy life on the water. Brand new deck overlooks the water and your private dock. Extra large lot offers plenty of parking for guests and storing your boat in the off season. 2 sheds for storage. Bright, open floor plan is perfect for entertaining. Imagine waking up, walking out your back door on to your boat and heading out to the water for a day of fishing, crabbing or just relaxing. Current land rent is $982.03/month. Subject to buyer being approved by the park.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

Police: Fight at Seaford school ceremony sends two to the hospital

SEAFORD, Del. – Seaford Police say a fight at a Middle School Bridge Ceremony sent two to the hospital Monday evening. We’re told at around 7 p.m., an altercation broke out between adults at the Seaford High School Football Stadium during the ceremony. Police say two people were taken to the hospital for minor injuries as a result of the fight.
SEAFORD, DE
CBS Baltimore

Man Killed In West River Boating Crash Was Student Athlete At Anne Arundel Community College, School Says

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The 21-year-old man killed in a boating crash in West River over the weekend was a student and lacrosse player at Anne Arundel County Community College, the school said Monday. Nick Barton attended the school from 2019 to Spring 2022 and was a three-year member of the school’s men’s lacrosse team, the school said in a post mourning the loss. He was a midfielder who played in 29 career games with 39 goals and nine assists. “Nick was a great player, but that’s not what’s important,” said head men’s lacrosse coach Joe Stanilaus. “In the three years that I was...
Thrillist

The Best Philadelphia-Area Beaches You Can Drive to This Summer

It’s summertime and the living is sandy. During the warmer months, as is Philadelphia tradition, many locals decamp to the beach—better known as down the shore—for sunbathing, delicious boardwalk fudge, and salty air. Lucky for you, there are plenty of shore towns within driving distance of Philly, each with their own personality, amenities, and, of course, beaches. Whether you’re a beach tag collector, are ready to brave the lengths of Wildwood shores, or want to sneak away to Cape May for historic sites and some time on the sand, the top beaches in the area offer something for everybody. Pack your coolers, umbrellas, and loads of sunscreen (and don’t forget to fill up the tank) and hop in the car for a quick, under two-hour road trip down the shore to these beaches near Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

