The names Harry And Jeanette Weinberg are ubiquitous in the Islands, displayed prominently on buildings of many of the state’s premier nonprofits. On O‘ahu, that includes the Boys & Girls Club of Hawaii in ‘Ewa Beach, Catholic Charities Hawai‘i in Makiki, the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawai‘i in Mō‘ili‘ili, the Mānoa Heritage Center’s Visitor Education Hale and Kupu’s Ho‘okupu Center at Kewalo Basin. These nonprofits and many others have been funded by the Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 4 DAYS AGO