KFC Australia forced to swap lettuce for cabbage

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFast food giant KFC has been forced to put cabbage in its burgers and wraps in Australia as the country is struggling with a shortage of lettuce. The firm told customers it is using a mixture of lettuce and cabbage after floods destroyed lettuce crops. It comes as shoppers...

www.bbc.com

