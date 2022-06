The Grimes County Fair is going on. Saturday evening during the Kevin Fowler concert at the Expo Center, the 2022 Fair Queen was crowned. We are so proud of our daughter Ashleigh Sowell Krause who took over the Queen’s program this year and was commended by the Fair Association for all her hard work working with all seven candidates – the most we’ve had in a long time. This year’s queen is Demi Harrington of Plantersville. First runner-up is Autumn Atkinson of Plantersville and 2nd runner-up is Avery McKinney of Navasota. Other contestants included Briana Tejeda of Navasota, Sophia Willis of Iola, Taylor Stone of Navasota and Sierra Waneck of Iola. These seven girls also worked hard selling raffle tickets bringing in over $87,000 to the Fair Association. Events will continue throughout the week ending with the Bull Buck Out Saturday evening.

2 DAYS AGO