Christian County, KY

PHOTOS – Christian County Colonels at Sportsplex Shootout

By Todd Griffin
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Christian County Colonels got in some off-season basketball work Monday at...

HIGHLIGHT REEL – Lady Colonels at Shootout

The Christian County Lady Colonels picked up a win the Summer Shootout at the Sportsplex in Hopkinsville on Monday. Christian County defeated Caldwell County in summer hoops action. See some of the action in this YSE Highlight Reel.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Lyon County’s Cissell to Play at Southeastern Illinois

Another member of the Lyon County baseball team will be getting the chance to continue his career on the collegiate level. In a social media post Tuesday, Corey Cissell announced that he would be attending Southeastern Illinois College. On the mound, Cissell appeared in 11 games this season for Lyon...
LYON COUNTY, KY
Chick-fil-A ‘Triple-A’ — Christian County’s Pickle Winkler

Okay, so technically her name is Madison, but most of us know her simply as Pickle, and when you get to know her, you realize just how well the name fits her and what a special individual she is, on the field of competition and off. Her abilities on the softball field are well known and she will be headed off this fall to play for the University of Louisville after a spectacular career at Christian County High School. But, her accomplishments on the field are not all there is to this young lady, there is much more to what makes up Pickle Winkler, who is this week’s Chick-fil-A ‘Triple-A.’
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
VIDEO – Arlon Butts to Play at Arkansas State

After a successful two-year career at Rend Lake College, former Trigg County High School standout Arlon Butts will make the move to Division I baseball and play at Arkansas State University. This spring, Butts hit .253 with one home run and with 13 RBI and 10 runs scored in 39...
JONESBORO, AR
Names Released In Interstate 24 Crash

Deputies have released the names of everyone involved in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 24 in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a van driven by Ashley Oaks of Clarksville was eastbound when it hydroplaned and struck a guardrail ejecting Emily Ratliff and Joyce Vanhoose both of Paintsville out of the back window of the van.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Missouri basketball transfer speaks on his decision to play at Austin Peay

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – As the off-season progresses, Austin Peay State University athletic teams are continuously trying to add talent to their rosters. This is the case for Nate James and the Governors men’s basketball program. One of their latest roster moves included adding Missouri transfer Sean...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
TSU lands a top in-state basketball recruit

Jaylen Jones has been on Tennessee State University’s radar for some time. The three-star point guard for East Nashville Magnet School first talked to TSU men’s basketball coach Penny Collins when he was an eighth grader, and he received an official offer from the Tigers a year later.
NASHVILLE, TN
Princeton man flown following Caldwell Co. wreck

A Princeton man was taken by helicopter to a Nashville hospital following a motorcycle crash on Harmony Church Road in Caldwell County Saturday afternoon. According to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 700 block of Harmony Church Road for reports of a motorcycle crash. Investigation determined that 58-year-old Dwayne Armstrong of Princeton had reportedly been driving erratically while pulling out of a driveway, losing control of the motorcycle, causing it to strike a vehicle traveling in the roadway.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
Hopkinsville Man Accused Of Throwing Rock Into Vehicle

A Hopkinsville man was charged after he reportedly damaged a vehicle on Lewis Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say 26-year-old Cortez Johnson threw a rock through the window of a vehicle while in an altercation with a woman. Johnson was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal mischief.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Judge Wayne Shelton, longest-serving judge in Tennessee, retiring after 43 years of service

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Judge C. Wayne Shelton, who is preparing for retirement on June 30, has been a Montgomery County judge for 43 years. It will be a historic moment for the judge, for Clarksville and for Tennessee: Shelton will retire as the longest-serving juvenile court judge, general sessions court judge, or any court judge in the state.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Woman Injured In Tuesday Lafayette Road Wreck

A wreck on Lafayette Road at the intersection of Country Club Lane in Hopkinsville sent a woman to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just after 3 pm a southbound car hit the back of an SUV in front of the car at the intersection. The driver of the...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Trigg County Home Destroyed In Fire (w/VIDEO)

A home on Adams Mill Road in Trigg County was destroyed in a fire Wednesday morning. Montgomery Fire Department Chief Doug Latham says a shed and part of a home were fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived just after 8 am. The owner and pets were able to get...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
Country music star films music video in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-The charm of a small town can’t be beat. Tim Dugger, country music star, sings about it in his music video ‘Heart of a Small Town’…which was filmed right here in Bowling Green. “When he threw out Bowling Green I said sure I’d love...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Teen hit by truck while crossing the street in Madisonville

A teen was taken to the hospital in Madisonville, Kentucky on Wednesday morning after being hit by a truck while crossing the street on a bicycle, according to police. The Madisonville Police Department says it happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the area of South Main Street and West McLaughlin Avenue.
MADISONVILLE, KY
Man Identified In Todd County Fatal Crash

Police have identified a Bowling Green man who died after he was struck by a tractor-trailer in Todd County on US 79 near Allensville Sunday afternoon. Kentucky State Police say a tractor-trailer driven by Alexander Fritton, was northbound on US 79 when 33-year-old Justin Lambert entered the road on foot carrying a metal chair.
TODD COUNTY, KY

