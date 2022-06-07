ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

PHOTOS – Hopkinsville Lady Tigers at Sportsplex Shootout

By Todd Griffin
yoursportsedge.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hopkinsville Lady Tigers picked up a summer win over...

www.yoursportsedge.com

Comments / 0

Related
yoursportsedge.com

HIGHLIGHT REEL – Lady Colonels at Shootout

The Christian County Lady Colonels picked up a win the Summer Shootout at the Sportsplex in Hopkinsville on Monday. Christian County defeated Caldwell County in summer hoops action. See some of the action in this YSE Highlight Reel.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Hopkinsville High School Announces Kaleigh Stout as Head Cheer Coach

(Photo from Ms. Stout Facebook page) Hopkinsville High Athletic Director Blake Leach announced the hiring of Kaleigh Stout as the new Tiger Cheer Coach Tuesday afternoon. Stout is a 2010 graduate of Hopkinsville High School and cheered at Kentucky Wesleyan after high school. She also has spent several years as a coach with Bluegrass Cheercats.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

VIDEO – Arlon Butts to Play at Arkansas State

After a successful two-year career at Rend Lake College, former Trigg County High School standout Arlon Butts will make the move to Division I baseball and play at Arkansas State University. This spring, Butts hit .253 with one home run and with 13 RBI and 10 runs scored in 39...
JONESBORO, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hopkinsville, KY
Sports
City
Hopkinsville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
yoursportsedge.com

Lyon County’s Cissell to Play at Southeastern Illinois

Another member of the Lyon County baseball team will be getting the chance to continue his career on the collegiate level. In a social media post Tuesday, Corey Cissell announced that he would be attending Southeastern Illinois College. On the mound, Cissell appeared in 11 games this season for Lyon...
LYON COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Chick-fil-A ‘Triple-A’ — Christian County’s Pickle Winkler

Okay, so technically her name is Madison, but most of us know her simply as Pickle, and when you get to know her, you realize just how well the name fits her and what a special individual she is, on the field of competition and off. Her abilities on the softball field are well known and she will be headed off this fall to play for the University of Louisville after a spectacular career at Christian County High School. But, her accomplishments on the field are not all there is to this young lady, there is much more to what makes up Pickle Winkler, who is this week’s Chick-fil-A ‘Triple-A.’
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Missouri basketball transfer speaks on his decision to play at Austin Peay

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – As the off-season progresses, Austin Peay State University athletic teams are continuously trying to add talent to their rosters. This is the case for Nate James and the Governors men’s basketball program. One of their latest roster moves included adding Missouri transfer Sean...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jennie#Planters#Gallery#Yse
wkdzradio.com

Sportsplex And Hopkinville Parks And Rec Announce June Events

There are a variety of events coming up in the community this month with Planters Bank-Jennie Stuart Health Sportsplex and through the Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Department. Hopkinsville athlete Derek Smith will be bringing his annual soccer camp back to the Sportsplex from June 13-17. Registration can be found on...
wkdzradio.com

Names Released In Interstate 24 Crash

Deputies have released the names of everyone involved in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 24 in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a van driven by Ashley Oaks of Clarksville was eastbound when it hydroplaned and struck a guardrail ejecting Emily Ratliff and Joyce Vanhoose both of Paintsville out of the back window of the van.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Princeton man flown following Caldwell Co. wreck

A Princeton man was taken by helicopter to a Nashville hospital following a motorcycle crash on Harmony Church Road in Caldwell County Saturday afternoon. According to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 700 block of Harmony Church Road for reports of a motorcycle crash. Investigation determined that 58-year-old Dwayne Armstrong of Princeton had reportedly been driving erratically while pulling out of a driveway, losing control of the motorcycle, causing it to strike a vehicle traveling in the roadway.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
Black Enterprise

Austin Peay State University’s First Black Basketball Player, Dies At 79

Tennessee’s Austin Peay State University is mourning the loss of a basketball legend L.M. Ellis. According to the Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle, Austin Peay confirmed that Ellis died Wednesday at the age of 79. His legacy lives on as not only the first Black basketball player at APSU but also the first Black player signed to play in the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) – breaking a longstanding color barrier.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
wpsdlocal6.com

Chiefs look for success under new manager Cleary Jr.

PADUCAH, Ky. - The Paducah Chiefs officially kicked off their 2022 season last week. For the Chiefs, this year marks their seventh in the Ohio Valley League. An 11-31 season last year left a lot to be desired from the team, but the Chiefs are hoping new manager Delta Cleary Jr. could be the guy to turn things around.
PADUCAH, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Accused Of Throwing Rock Into Vehicle

A Hopkinsville man was charged after he reportedly damaged a vehicle on Lewis Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say 26-year-old Cortez Johnson threw a rock through the window of a vehicle while in an altercation with a woman. Johnson was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal mischief.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Woman Injured In Tuesday Lafayette Road Wreck

A wreck on Lafayette Road at the intersection of Country Club Lane in Hopkinsville sent a woman to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just after 3 pm a southbound car hit the back of an SUV in front of the car at the intersection. The driver of the...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

KC and the Sunshine Band to headline Summer Salute

KC and the Sunshine Band will headline the 6th Annual Summer Salute in downtown Hopkinsville August 27. Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation made the announcement Wednesday morning and Superintendent Tab Brockman says it’s a big get for the festival. KC and the Sunshine Band had been slated for Summer Salute...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Williamson Source

Celebrate Juneteenth With These Events Across Middle Tennessee

Juneteenth will be celebrated across Middle Tennessee in just a few weeks. Last year, on June 17, 2021, Juneteenth became an official federal holiday. Juneteenth honors the end of slavery in the United States. Juneteenth is short for “June Nineteenth” marks the day when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865 to take control of the state and ensure that all enslaved people be freed. The troops’ arrival came a full two and a half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.
NASHVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Trigg County Home Destroyed In Fire (w/VIDEO)

A home on Adams Mill Road in Trigg County was destroyed in a fire Wednesday morning. Montgomery Fire Department Chief Doug Latham says a shed and part of a home were fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived just after 8 am. The owner and pets were able to get...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
WSMV

Family unharmed after East Nashville home shot multiple times

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An East Nashville family was unharmed after someone shot at least 15 times toward their home. Trevor Silva and his wife have lived in their home on Ninth Street for more than 10 years, but they said it hasn’t exactly been easy. More than 15 bullet holes along the bottom half of Silva’s home was there on Wednesday.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy