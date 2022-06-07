ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Letter: One good fib deserves another, and another

By Bobby Burns
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 2 days ago

I am amazed that the so-called Republicans are able to get citizens to believe their childish, ridiculous lies. It makes me wonder if I could manufacture lies that will rival theirs. I will try.

Hillary Clinton and Nancy Pelosi (with CIA help) flew over Russia in the middle of night and parachuted out to meet two young gigolos they had met years before.Jill Biden got White House security guards drunk with cocktails while Joe and Hunter buried Hunter’s laptop in the White House lawn.Biden paid Attorney General Bill Barr $3 million to say there was no voter fraud.Dr. Fauci used a friend’s private jet to fly to a China lab and helped to create COVID-19 so China could release it on the world and Fauci would become a famous hero for his life-saving policies and advice.Republican Ted Cruz knows how to stop school murders with only one school house locked door, plus government-supplied handguns/holsters for every student (age 5 to 18) in America. Each student will be supplied with 12 rounds of bullets per week. Teachers will be required to demonstrate shooting.AOC is afraid of Mitch McConnell, so she is going back to tending bar at a strip club.Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin are very honest, plus the greatest supporters of American democratic policies. Both vote with their “back home constituents” in mind to help them get their fair share of the American dream. Sinema/Manchin never help Republicans.Contrary to the evidence, Republicans are not in the pockets of the NRA and they don’t love their many guns more than their kids.Republicans are not like fourth-graders because Republicans act like grown-ups and they are smart.

As you can see, my childish lies can’t compete with Republican childish lies.

Dewey Funkhouser

Greenville

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump posts Mount Rushmore with his face as Jan 6 committee promises bombshell evidence against him

Donald Trump is sharing old memes and envisioning himself on monuments to America’s most well-known presidents as the January 6 committee prepares for its first public hearing later this week.The ex-president “re-Truthed” two images depicting himself as part of the iconic Mount Rushmore monument in South Dakota on Monday, according to Insider. One of the images was actually a photograph taken by the Associated Press in 2020 that captured Mr Trump grinning in front of the monument during a visit to the site; due to the framing, Mr Trump’s visage is squared near-perfectly with an emply spot on the...
POTUS
The Independent

‘298 trips to Mar-a-Lago’: Guest shreds Fox contributor for questioning Biden’s right to vacation

A guest speaker on Fox News shut down a contributor for the channel in a debate over Joe Biden spending “191 days away from the White House”.The Fox News segment of the The Faulkner Focus on Monday invited liberal activist Jenna Arnold and Fox contributor Sean Duffy for a debate on the president’s weekend vacation while his administration battles a range of issues.Show host Harris Faulkner began by saying Mr Biden was spotted at a beach in Delaware and questioned him for taking a vacation while “he is so far underwater”.In response to Faulkner’s comments, Duffy mocked the president...
POTUS
The Independent

Pelosi challenges GOP to reject ‘replacement theory’ after only one Republican backs domestic terrorism bill

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi condemned the “extremely disturbing” conspiracy theory central to a racist massacre that killed 10 people in Buffalo, New York, and urged congressional Republicans who have referenced so-called “replacement theory” to publicly denounce it.“Why isn’t everyone in this congress saying I reject replacement theory?” she said outside the US Capitol on 19 May, joined by members of the Congressional Black Caucus, Hispanic Caucus and Asian Pacific American Caucus.Their remarks came the day after a vote in the House of Representatives to establish domestic terrorism offices across three federal agencies, with the mass shooting in Buffalo among...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, NC
Government
City
Greenville, NC
Daily Mail

'Liz lost her way' Wyoming voters turn on their GOP lawmaker: Trump heads to Casper to rally for primary rival Harriet Hageman - but other locals say they'll remain loyal to Cheney

Wyoming residents at a diner in Casper are overwhelmingly in support of Representative Liz Cheney's GOP primary rival Harriet Hageman – but there were at least two men who said they weren't turning on their current congresswoman. Robert Morris, 73, a local of Casper, told DailyMail.com on Saturday that...
CASPER, WY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Joe Manchin
CNN

Trump taints Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary with fresh fraud lies

(CNN) — New election. Same lies. Ex-President Donald Trump is injecting his democracy-damaging fraud claims into a new election cycle, urging his friend Mehmet Oz to simply declare he won a too-close-to-call race for the Republican Senate nomination in Pennsylvania -- a key state in Trump's desperate bid to steal the 2020 election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
POLITICO

Democratic shakeup in Florida's governor's race

Hello and welcome to Tuesday. Exit stage left— Well, it happened. State Sen. Annette Taddeo — who first said she wasn’t running for governor, then said she was, and then said she wasn’t dropping out of the race for governor — made it official on Monday and ended her bid. She is now switching over to challenge Rep. María Elvira Salazar for Florida’s 27th Congressional District.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Fib#Cia#Aoc#American#Sinema Manchin
The Atlantic

No, Ann Coulter, I Am Not Responsible for the ‘Great Replacement’ Theory

Ann Coulter, in so many words, thinks that I am responsible for the mass shooting in Buffalo in mid-May. Not me alone. After the shooting, Coulter wrote a column dismissing the idea that Republican politicians and commentators had popularized the “Great Replacement” theory, a conspiracy theory that the young, white Buffalo shooter cited as a motivation before killing 10 people at a supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood. Instead, Coulter argued that the theory had been popularized by political analysts and Democratic operatives who have predicted that the nation’s changing demographics will benefit Democrats over time.
BUFFALO, NY
Daily Beast

Jimmy Kimmel Proves Fox News Wrong by Going Hard at Biden

In the days leading up to Joe Biden’s first in-person late-night interview of his presidency on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Fox News has been up in arms with claims that the appearance proves he’s not taking the country’s myriad problems seriously. But what those complaining neglected to remember is just how serious Jimmy Kimmel can be when he wants to.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
China
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Essence

Judge Denies GOP Request To Block Mail Voting In Arizona

Mohave County Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen ruled that Arizona’s Constitution grants residents the right to vote by mail. An Arizona judge has denied a request from the state Republican Party to block most mail-in ballots for the 2022 election cycle. According to the Associated Press, Mohave County Superior...
ARIZONA STATE
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
388
Followers
644
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy