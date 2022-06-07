Letter: One good fib deserves another, and another

I am amazed that the so-called Republicans are able to get citizens to believe their childish, ridiculous lies. It makes me wonder if I could manufacture lies that will rival theirs. I will try.

Hillary Clinton and Nancy Pelosi (with CIA help) flew over Russia in the middle of night and parachuted out to meet two young gigolos they had met years before.Jill Biden got White House security guards drunk with cocktails while Joe and Hunter buried Hunter’s laptop in the White House lawn.Biden paid Attorney General Bill Barr $3 million to say there was no voter fraud.Dr. Fauci used a friend’s private jet to fly to a China lab and helped to create COVID-19 so China could release it on the world and Fauci would become a famous hero for his life-saving policies and advice.Republican Ted Cruz knows how to stop school murders with only one school house locked door, plus government-supplied handguns/holsters for every student (age 5 to 18) in America. Each student will be supplied with 12 rounds of bullets per week. Teachers will be required to demonstrate shooting.AOC is afraid of Mitch McConnell, so she is going back to tending bar at a strip club.Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin are very honest, plus the greatest supporters of American democratic policies. Both vote with their “back home constituents” in mind to help them get their fair share of the American dream. Sinema/Manchin never help Republicans.Contrary to the evidence, Republicans are not in the pockets of the NRA and they don’t love their many guns more than their kids.Republicans are not like fourth-graders because Republicans act like grown-ups and they are smart.

As you can see, my childish lies can’t compete with Republican childish lies.

Dewey Funkhouser

Greenville