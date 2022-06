Decentralized social media is where users have control over their data, and can choose to share or keep it private. This is in stark contrast to centralized social media platforms like Facebook, which owns all user data and can do whatever it wants with it. The prospect of decentralized social media, where creators have more control and a share of the profits, is incredibly exciting. Pearl S. Buck: The future of social media and the future of content creation is exciting for content creators such as myself.

INTERNET ・ 3 DAYS AGO