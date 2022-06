MCHENRY — Garrett Post 71/214 opened its American Legion baseball season with a dominant 15-2 victory over Kingwood Post 56 on Monday evening at Garrett College. The defending Maryland state runner-up opened the scoring in the bottom of the first with three runs before doubling its lead in the third with another three-run spot to make it 6-0.

KINGWOOD, WV ・ 16 HOURS AGO