Report: A Crash Bandicoot Multiplayer Game Is in the Works

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time both reinvigorated the long-dead franchise, but its future has remained unclear due to reshuffling at Activision and the silence since Crash 4‘s release. However, a new report states that the series is getting another entry, but it won’t be...

NME

‘Modern Warfare 2’ campaign, multiplayer and ‘Warzone 2’ details revealed

Infinity Ward held its Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 worldwide reveal earlier today, and we’ve put together all the major announcements from the event into one place. You can watch the reveal trailer here, with the first footage of a level from the game being shown off tomorrow (June 9) during Summer Game Fest. We’ve broken down all the news about the campaign, multiplayer, Special Ops and Warzone 2 below.
TechRadar

Resident Evil 2 PS5 update has been spotted on Sony's servers

We're probably getting next-gen versions of Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7: Biohazard on next week, as database listings have been discovered just in time for the Capcom Showcase. Following its Capcom Showcase announcement yesterday, Twitter profile PlayStation Game Size (opens in new tab) has located Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 on the PSN backend. Reportedly taking up 21.8GB and 20.48GB of space respectively. There's no sign of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard's PS5 version just yet, but that's likely a matter of time.
TechSpot

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II gets worldwide reveal, PC version returns to Steam after five years

Bottom line: Infinity Ward's sequel to the massively popular MW19 reboot seems to be raising the stakes across the board in its worldwide reveal trailer. Task Force 141 is now front and center, with a new global conflict on the horizon in the single-player campaign that looks to have a good mix of action-packed and immersive stealth missions. Moreover, Activision is launching this game on Steam in addition to Battle.net on PC with a new $70 price tag of across all platforms.
ComicBook

GameStop Makes Critically Acclaimed PS4 Game Just $4

A critically acclaimed PS4 game is just $4, courtesy of GameStop. Some of the greatest games of the last generation were PS4 exclusives or PS4 consoles exclusives. This list of games includes the likes of Bloodborne, Persona 5, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, The Last of Us Part II, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Ghost of Tsushima, and Death Stranding. Some of the best and most popular games on the console were exclusive to the Sony console. And this list doesn't include VR games. If you expand the parameters to VR, then you have to throw in Astro Bot Rescue Mission as well, one of the best VR games to date. And it's this game that's currently $4 on GameStop, the cheapest we've ever seen it. What's the catch? It's for a pre-owned copy of the game.
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Leak Suggest Respawn Working on New Classes

ThordanSmash posted on Twitter Friday, stating that new classes were in the works for Apex Legends. Since the beginning of the game, only four classes were introduced, categorizing the eight legends. And while that made sense at launch, we now have 21 playable Legends and still only four classes. The...
ComicBook

Sonic Frontiers Animated Special Revealed

Over the last few years, Sonic the Hedgehog fans have been treated to a number of animated shorts based on new games. It seems that will be the case again this year, when Sonic Frontiers releases. During today's Sonic Central presentation, Sega revealed that a special centered around Knuckles will be released. The company did provide a brief snippet from the special, which showed Knuckles and the Master Emerald in a location from the game. Sega has already confirmed that Knuckles and the Chaos Emeralds will appear in Sonic Frontiers, so this short could provide some background for the game's story.
Business Insider

How to change game modes in Minecraft at any time

You can change game modes in Minecraft by using the /gamemode command. Switching your game mode to Creative removes the ability to get achievements in that save. Minecraft has four distinct game modes: Creative, Survival, Adventure, and Spectator. If there's one thing that everyone knows about Minecraft, it's that it's...
ComicBook

Horizon Zero Dawn Netflix TV Series Gets First Details in New Report

Sony announced just a couple of weeks back that it was officially working on a new TV series with Netflix based on the PlayStation's Horizon franchise. In recent years, Horizon has quickly become one of the most recognizable PlayStation properties with both Horizon Zero Dawn and this year's Horizon Forbidden West releasing to critical and commercial success. And while we previously didn't know what this TV show for Horizon would look like, a new report has now shed some first details on the project.
NME

Sega claims high pandemic costs are stopping a mini Saturn or Dreamcast

Sega has said that cost increases due to the COVID-19 pandemic have stopped the company from developing a Sega Saturn or Dreamcast mini console. This comes from Sega’s classic hardware producer Yosuke Okunari, who spoke to Famitsu (translation via VGC) following the announcement of the Sega Mega Drive Mini 2.
Digital Trends

2022’s Xbox and Bethesda Showcase is vital for Microsoft

On June 12, Microsoft will hold its second annual Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase. Following a series of delays and reports about development issues at Xbox studios, it is shaping up to be one of the most pivotal shows for Xbox ever. Xbox had a strong showing in 2021 with...
