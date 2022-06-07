Natalie Portman’s Husband: 5 Things To Know About Bendjamin Millepied

Image Credit: Evan Agostini/AP/Shutterstock

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied have been married for almost a decade and now have two children together. Natalie has enjoyed worldwide fame and immense success as an actress, heading up high profile films like Vox Lux, Avengers: Endgame, Lucy in the Sky, Star Wars Episodes I, II, and III, and Thor. She’s been nominated for multiple Academy Awards, Golden Globe Awards, and Screen Actor’s Guild Awards. But while the Black Swan beauty, 40, and her hubby, 44, have become red carpet mainstays, you might be surprised to learn that Benjamin isn’t an actor! Here’s everything you need to know about the accomplished actress’s husband and home life.

1. Benjamin is a classically trained ballet dancer

Benjamin Millepied and Natalie Portman (Evan Agostini/AP/Shutterstock)

Natalie’s one-and-only is a French dancer and choreographer, formerly of the New York City Ballet. He’s the founder of the L.A. Dance Project, which he now heads up, and has also been affiliated with the Paris Opera Ballet as the director of dance. But it was his role as choreographer to Darren Aronofsky‘s masterpiece Black Swan that ultimately led him to his future wife, who starred in the film as tormented ballerina Nina Sayers. The world-class dancer also appeared, and danced, in the film, solidifying the couple’s bond.

2. He previously dated Isabella Boylston

The former NYCB principal dancer had a serious romance with Isabella Boylston, American Ballet Theatre superstar. The couple reportedly lived together before Benjamin met and married Natalie Portman during filming for The Black Swan.

3. He’s an accomplished short film director

Natalie Portman and husband Benjamin Millepied. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

In 2012, the same year he married Natalie in Big Sur, California, Benjamin founded The Amoveo Company, which is described via his Wikipedia page as a “multimedia production company and art collective.” Benjamin has impressively directed short films alongside other artists, including musician Philip Glass, visual artist Mark Bradford, and tech music duo Zeds Dead.

4. Benjamin is a father to two beautiful kids

The choreographer is a father to two wonderful children with Natalie. Their son Aleph was born in 2011 and daughter Amalia joined the family several years later in 2017. The couple have been famously private about their family life and protective of their children.

5. He’s been made a French Chevalier

Benjamin Millepied and Natalie Portman. (ACE Pictures/Shutterstock)

Benjamin may not have an Oscar, but the world-renowned dancer has a few distinguished honors of his own. He was made Chevalier (the equivalent of a British knight) in the Order of the Arts and Letters by the French Ministry of Culture in 2010. He also received the Prix de Lausanne as a young dancer in 1994 in 1995 was given the distinguished Mae L. Wien Award for Outstanding Promise.