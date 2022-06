CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - With Wyoming having one of the highest veteran population percentages in the country it makes sense that colleges here would have some of the best veteran programs in the nation. In fact Casper College has the Number 1 rated veteran program among all small community colleges in the US. Casper College was also the first Community College to be ranked as a top 5 finalist against all other collegiate vet programs in the nation.

